Actors Alia Shawkat and John Early talk 'Search Party's' final season

Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) has been through a lot in five seasons. She deserves a major final act more than most characters. The protagonist of “Search Party,” a TBS comedy that jumped over to HBO Max in its third season, gets that major final act in the fifth season bringing her crazy arc to a close in a way that even hardcore fans of this increasingly surreal satire couldn’t predict. In many ways, “Search Party” barely resembles the character-driven study of how easily a girl could disappear from this increasingly cynical world that it was in its first and second season. When it jumped to HBO Max, it got notably sillier, especially in a fourth season that turned Dory into a hostage and broke her down entirely. While it’s nowhere near as dark and dour as Season 4 (which is a good thing), Season 5 turns up the broad satire more than ever, bringing this series about identity to the world of social influencers, cults, and tech companies. Like the other HBO Max seasons, “Search Party” has a habit of bringing up interesting ideas or themes and then drifting away from them, like a girl distracted by a missing poster she passes on the sidewalk, but there’s something entertaining in how confidently this show goes off the rails in its final few episodes. Dory deserves nothing less.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO