Actors Alia Shawkat and John Early talk 'Search Party's' final season

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the entire fifth and final season of Search Party, which launched Friday on HBO Max. The end of Search Party nearly ended the world. In the pop culture devouring, HBO Max comedy's fifth and final season, Dory (Alia Shawkat), who has a newfound sense of purpose following her near-death experience, Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early), and Portia (Meredith Hagner) teamed up with flamboyant billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) to create a pill that would make people feel as enlightened as Dory. In typical Search Party fashion, they failed spectacularly and the situation spun out of control because the resulting pill actually created a highly contagious virus that turned people into zombies. In other words: Dory and the gang started a zombie apocalypse in New York City and the show went full horror movie in the final episodes. Who could've imagined season 1's Nancy Drew-like mystery would've led here?
