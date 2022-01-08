ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actors Alia Shawkat and John Early talk 'Search Party's' final season

By Scott Simon
wksu.org
 2 days ago

ALIA SHAWKAT: (As Dory Sief) I died, and then I came back. I can see the world so clearly now. I see through the lies and the illusions. MEREDITH HAGNER: (As Portia Davenport) That's a level of narcissism that none of us can relate to. JOHN REYNOLDS: (As Drew...

www.wksu.org

TV SERIES
Collider

'Search Party' Season 5 Cast and Character Guide

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Search Party through Season 4Search Party is entering its final season on HBO Max and boy, what a ride it has been. With its neo-noir feel and dark, comedic tone, you will constantly find yourself laughing at horrifying moments and astonished at the audacity of this group of people.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Search Party Review: The Satire Pivots Wildly During An All-In Final Season

Few comedies have ever made as many hard left turns in their lifespan as "Search Party." The series, which began on TBS before moving to HBO Max, will finish its five-season run in January looking almost nothing like it did at the start. In season 1, the show followed four vapid friends as they looked for a missing college classmate. By season 5, the group has started a doomsday cult. Somehow, despite the bizarre last-minute transformation, the show still ends on a resounding high note.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Why Search Party season 6 isn't happening on HBO Max

Search Party is the dark comedy series that won fans over since its premiere in 2016. The show received even more acclaim after shifting to HBO Max for its third season and attracting a wider audience. However, the sitcom won’t be returning for a sixth round – and fans want to know why.
TV SERIES
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Friday: New 20/20, Jeff Goldblum joins final ‘Search Party’ season

RuPaul’s Drag Race (8 p.m., VH1) - A new cast of queens compete for $100,000 in the Season 14 premiere. Singer Lizzo guest judges. 20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC News reports on the murder of Molly Watson, found dead on a quiet Missouri roadway just two days before she was set to marry longtime boyfriend James Addie. Authorities soon discovered an elaborate web of lies surrounding Addie, spun to conceal his biggest secret of all – he was living a double life, both engaged to Watson and married for over 20 years with kids at home. ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts has the first interview with Melanie Addie, Addie’s ex-wife.
TV SHOWS
WRAL

Couple goals: 'This is Us' stars talk about the final season

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Couple goals: 'This is Us' stars talk about the final season. "This is Us" stars talk about "couple goals" as the series prepares to return...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Search Party Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, ‘Search Party’ is an entertaining sitcom that revolves around a group of friends in New York City. As Dory, Drew, Elliott, and Portia try to find Chantal Witherbottom, loyalties are questioned, and dark secrets surface. Soon, the twenty-somethings find their lives rapidly spiraling out of control.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

‘Search Party’ Cast & Creators Break Down the Final Chapter of Their Crazy Comedy

The search is coming to a close as quirky comedy Search Party launches its fifth and final season on HBO Max. A lot has changed for the core group of characters at the center of this piece of millennial pop culture, and Season 5 makes way for some of their weirdest experiences yet. In a show that has included murder, sensational courtroom proceedings, and a season-long hostage situation, the fact that the final chapter could outdo all of it should be reason enough to tune in.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Search Party season 5 is happier, wilder than ever

There’s something off about the final season of Search Party. Not in the a-college-friend-has-gone-missing-and-you-don’t-know-where-to-start-looking way, or the you’re-definitely-guilty-of-the-murder-you’re-on-trial-for-and-you’ve-spent-months-agonizing-about-how-to-cover-it-up way, or even the you’re-trapped-in-a-kidnapper’s-cell-and-you’re-kind-of-into-it way. Rather, Search Party’s final bow feels different than the previous four seasons because it wants to believe.
TV SERIES
Independent Tribune

Worth Watching: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Remembering Betty White, Lyle Lovett Returns to ‘Blue Bloods,’ Final ‘Search Party’

RuPaul’s Emmy-winning drag-stravagazna returns for a 14th season of fabulous sashaying. A weekend of vintage episodes saluting the late, great Betty White begins with a broadcast of her 1978 celebrity roast. Lyle Lovett is back on CBS hit Blue Bloods as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates. The party is over for HBO Max’s cult comedy Search Party after five seasons.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Search Party gang breaks down the destructive and 'bittersweet' finale

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the entire fifth and final season of Search Party, which launched Friday on HBO Max. The end of Search Party nearly ended the world. In the pop culture devouring, HBO Max comedy's fifth and final season, Dory (Alia Shawkat), who has a newfound sense of purpose following her near-death experience, Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early), and Portia (Meredith Hagner) teamed up with flamboyant billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) to create a pill that would make people feel as enlightened as Dory. In typical Search Party fashion, they failed spectacularly and the situation spun out of control because the resulting pill actually created a highly contagious virus that turned people into zombies. In other words: Dory and the gang started a zombie apocalypse in New York City and the show went full horror movie in the final episodes. Who could've imagined season 1's Nancy Drew-like mystery would've led here?
TV SERIES
Vulture

Search Party Recap: The Jesper Society

So my “Dr. Lombardo isn’t real” theory was wrong, but my “Portia is giving Dory the House of Woodcock Special” theory was dead on. Win some, lose some, zombify a rat some. Things weren’t looking great for Lyte, and now that the only sane(-ish) scientist has vomited blue stuff and jumped out a window, things can only get worse.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Season 4 of 'Search Party' Dove Into Psychological Torture — Season 5 Could Dive Even Deeper

The final season of Search Party is here, and we’re simultaneously sobbing and cheering. We’re always eager for more brilliant content, but knowing this is the end of Dory (Alia Shawkat) and the crew’s five-season saga is still upsetting. Regardless, a lot happened in Season 4, so a recap on exactly what went down will be helpful going into Season 5.
TV SERIES
E! News

Why Search Party Fans Can Expect a "S--t Show of Epic Proportions" for the Final Season

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. The Search Party is coming to an end. Friday, Jan. 7 marks the launch of the cult comedy's fifth and final season on HBO Max. So it's not surprising that the show's stars—Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early and John Reynolds—were feeling emotional during their exclusive chat with E! News ahead of the farewell season.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Search Party' Season 5 Is Tied to Many Dangerous Cults — Yes, Even NXIVM

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 5 of Search Party. The end of Search Party is here, and it really does come full circle. It’s potentially the craziest season ever. After Dory escapes Chip’s psychological torture from Season 4, she finds “enlightenment” that she needs to share with the world. She becomes so obsessed with this delusion that her dedication and narcissism lead to the creation of a cult.
TV SERIES
TV SERIES

