Public Safety

Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for killing jogger Ahmaud Arbery

By Sarah McCammon
iowapublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Three white men were sentenced to life in prison in Georgia yesterday for chasing a Black man through their neighborhood and killing him. Ahmaud Arbery was 25 when he was shot to death in February of 2020. And his father, Marcus Arbery, spoke at the sentencing hearing yesterday. (SOUNDBITE...

www.iowapublicradio.org

