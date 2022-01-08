ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Who Has the Better Core Four: Toronto Maple Leafs or Avalanche?

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night, which brings up the question of: “What team has the better core-four forwards?”. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche are almost identical teams this year. Both are built around a core-four of forwards and have a very similar...

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have a Surprise Secret Weapon

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the NHL’s best team since they put their slow start behind them. The Toronto Maple Leafs have only played in two games in the last three weeks or so, and won them both. In fact, with Mitch Marner in the lineup, the Toronto Maple...
NHL
Yardbarker

Know Your Enemy: Can a depleted Maple Leafs lineup hold their own at 5v5 against the Avalanche?

A Saturday night matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche is the kind of game you mark on your calendars for, as two of the best teams featuring some of the leagues best forwards and defensemen go head to head. It’s the kind of game many would label a Cup Final preview, even though most Leafs fans don’t know what the second round is at this point in their lives. To make things even more exciting, both teams are coming in on hot streaks, with the Leafs rocking a four game winning streak (albeit split halfway through by a three week break) and the Avs winning eight of their last nine, including three in a row since coming back from their holiday/COVID break. But, with the Leafs down a few players, it certainly makes the task of winning tonight’s game a more difficult one for the Leafs, so how exactly can they match up against a loaded Avs team and exploit them?
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Colorado Avalanche in NHL action on Saturday night from the Ball Arena. The Maple Leafs come into tonight’s matchup looking to extend their four-game winning streak while the Avalanche has been one of the hottest teams in the league, winning eight of their last nine games. This is sure to be a barnburner.
NHL
DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Colorado Avalanche complete comeback of the year in win over Maple Leafs

The Colorado Avalanche comeback in dramatic fashion against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Colorado Avalanche went down early in the game, and Darcy Kuemper got pulled. Auston Mathews was everywhere to start and the Avalanche seemed lost. Francouz came in and calmed down the game and gave the Avalanche some life. As the game went on the Avalanche crawled back into the game and at the end of it all Devon Toews came in in overtime and won it. Come celebrate with AJ and Rudo!
NHL
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 5-4 Loss to the Avalanche

It was a game that the Toronto Maple Leafs should have won, but they just couldn’t hold on against the NHL’s best offense. The final score was 5-4 because the Avalanche scored in overtime to take away the victory in a game that the Maple Leafs had led until late in the third period.
NHL
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks

Welcome to the Sunday edition of Full Press Hockey’s NHL Rumors. This time we will visit with the latest for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, and Vancouver Canucks. Rumor: Per – TSN.ca Staff Pierre LeBrun. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs get a new contract done for their Vezina Trophy candidate this season? LeBrun goes over the timeline and the price for Jack Campbell‘s services.
NHL
Maple Leafs’ Non-Core-Four Players Are Stepping Up In A Big Way

The Toronto Maple Leafs returned from the NHL’s COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdown with a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday at an empty Scotiabank Arena. And although superstar center Auston Matthews was held to just one assist in that win, the Leafs’ depth was the clear difference between the two up-and-coming teams.
NHL
This Version of the Toronto Maple Leafs Can Achieve Greatness

This year’s Toronto Maple Leafs team has the chance to achieve greatness. For some players, it could be the best of their career. The team as a whole has proven that they can beat some of the other top teams in the NHL. Of course, the Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Avalanche host Maple Leafs, can set home win streak record

Penguins seek 11th straight victory; Rangers look to rebound against Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Saturday. Avalanche, Maple Leafs put streaks on the line.
NHL
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs Get Ninth Point Out of Ten in O.T Loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche gave us a late Christmas present last night: the most entertaining NHL game of the season so far. With some of the world’s best players on the ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche gave us nine goals, and some OT drama – things that have been in short supply lately.
NHL
Avalanche and Maple Leafs lines and D combos for tonight, betting lines

With a 5 p.m. start tonight, there was no morning skate for the Colorado Avalanche, who play the Toronto Maple Leafs. It should be a fun one. Here are the lines and D combos for both teams, with Toronto suddenly without one key forward:. AVALANCHE. Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen. This content is for...
NHL
Toews, Avalanche rally for OT win against Maple Leafs

Devon Toews scored the winning goal in overtime to help the Avalanche defeat the Maple Leafs, 5-4, and win their 11th consecutive home game. Toews beat goalie Jack Campbell five-hole from low in the slot off a pass from Nazem Kadri for the fourth straight goal for Colorado, which trailed 4-1 in the second period.
NHL
Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
