Missing 10-year-old, 11-year-old found safe, FDLE reports

UPDATE:

Jahsyiah and Jahmaryion Kanter have been found safe, according to the FDLE. The missing child alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for two boys who went missing Friday, according to a missing child alert.

The FDLE said Jahsyiah Kanter, 10, and Jahmaryion Kanter, 11, were last seen in the area of the 400 block of Truvall Street Southwest in Palm Bay.

At the time of their disappearance, Jahsyiah was wearing a gray shirt and red pants while Jahmaryion was wearing a maroon shirt and blue pants.

Authorities said Jahsyiah is 5 five and an inch tall and weighs 70 pounds.

Jahmaryion is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. He is also said to have a birthmark under his right eye.

If you know where they are, contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or 911.

