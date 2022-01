FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England secondary will be missing a key piece when the Patriots close out the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Kyle Dugger has been ruled out for Week 18 with a hand injury. The injury kept Dugger off the practice field all week, and the Patriots officially ruled him out on Friday. It will leave a huge void in the secondary, as Dugger has played 77 percent of New England’s defensive snaps this season. He has 92 total tackles and four interceptions over 15 games. It’s also unclear if reserve defensive back Myles Bryant...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO