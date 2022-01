In just a matter of a couple of days, you can see 1883 season 1 episode 4 airing on Paramount+ — there’s going to be a lot of excitement, but also a lot of drama. In the video below, you can see show writer Taylor Sheridan do his best to break down how moving forward, there’s going to be a lot of “heartbreak.” Given that so much of this show is about a perilous journey up in uncharted territory, none of this should come as a surprise. Characters are going to die, relationships will be tested, and while the end result may be worthwhile for some, it’s probably not going to be that way for everyone.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO