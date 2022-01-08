Coachella Valley voters have the power to kick Ken Calvert out of Congress

Ken Calvert doesn't deserve to be in Congress

Because of redistricting, in 2023 Raul Ruiz will unfortunately no longer be the congressperson for many of us in the Coachella Valley.

Instead, we will vote on whether nineteen-year Congressman Ken Calvert should represent us. Shortly after 140 police officers were injured on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Calvert voted to decertify the election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Why? He stated that some Democrats have opposed certifying elections in recent years. That is true. Some rightfully opposed the counting of Florida votes for George W. Bush. Three Supreme Court justices agreed. The seven Democrats who opposed Donald Trump’s election in 2016 were overruled by then Vice President Joe Biden.

If his reason to decertify millions of votes in other states is “some Democrats have done the same thing,” Calvert should not be in Congress. he also voted not to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol saying it was “a very, very, very small group of people relative to the 74 million people who voted for Trump.”

That did not stop him from supporting the useless multi-year Benghazi–Clinton investigation.

Hopefully, voters will remember Calvert’s disservice to America next November.

Michael P. Friedman, La Quinta

A solution for homelessness

Why can't we reopen all the not-in-use World War II military barracks that are already on land far away from population centers and transfer all the proven homeless to these areas to quickly help them get back on their feet via new jobs and positions to their liking based on their qualifications?

This move will immediately solve the overcrowding issue and save all of our states and others the vast continuing cleanup expenses and building of new facilities.

Some can be used just for those with mental health or drug issues, or those homeless for other reasons. This can be accomplished with future-thinking politicians who agree to make this a campaign issue.

There are always naysayers that will say we cannot do it because of U.S. government positions. But with all working together, we can set a new standard for the entire country and world to follow.

Robert F. Sylk, La Quinta