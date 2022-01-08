ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semiconductor Market Recap for the Week

By Jose Najarro
Today's video focuses on numerous topics that affected the semiconductor industry from Jan. 2 to Jan. 7. These topics range from a fire incident at a manufacturing plant to the multiple products presented at CES 2022. Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) , a company that makes equipment used during the manufacturing process of semiconductors, reported a fire incident at its Berlin plant on Jan. 3. On Jan. 7, the company updated investors on the damage, and it seems to be minimal and contained. There is a possibility of minimal impact on its output plans, and the company will provide more details during its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 19.
  2. At CES 2022, one of the major topics was the massive demand for laptops. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) , Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) , and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) all announced numerous graphics and processor solutions. One of the most exciting reveals was Intel finally releasing its discrete graphics card, Alchemist, to compete against Nvidia and AMD.
  3. Autonomous vehicles were another hot topic during CES. Intel announced that its mobile eye division has partnered up with numerous auto companies.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 7, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 7, 2022.


Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends ASML Holding, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

