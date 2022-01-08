Semiconductor Market Recap for the Week

Today's video focuses on numerous topics that affected the semiconductor industry from Jan. 2 to Jan. 7. These topics range from a fire incident at a manufacturing plant to the multiple products presented at CES 2022. Here are some highlights from the video.

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) , a company that makes equipment used during the manufacturing process of semiconductors, reported a fire incident at its Berlin plant on Jan. 3. On Jan. 7, the company updated investors on the damage, and it seems to be minimal and contained. There is a possibility of minimal impact on its output plans, and the company will provide more details during its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 19. At CES 2022, one of the major topics was the massive demand for laptops. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) , Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) , and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) all announced numerous graphics and processor solutions. One of the most exciting reveals was Intel finally releasing its discrete graphics card, Alchemist, to compete against Nvidia and AMD. Autonomous vehicles were another hot topic during CES. Intel announced that its mobile eye division has partnered up with numerous auto companies.

Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends ASML Holding, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.