‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works at CBS with female lead

"To the moon, Alice!”

CBS is launching a reboot of classic '50s television sitcom “The Honeymooners,” but with a modern makeover.

According to Variety , the “reimagining” of the series will be “female-driven” and is being executive produced by Damon Wayans Jr.

While no casting has been announced, “blackish” alum Lindsey Shockley will write the project.

The reboot is centered around “new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?”

Initially a sketch spun off from Jackie Gleeson’s popular variety show, the original “The Honeymooners'' ran for just one season from 1955 to 1956.

The series followed the day-to-day lives of New York City bus driver Ralph Kramden (Gleason), his wife Alice (Audrey Meadows), Ralph's best friend Ed Norton (Art Carney), and Ed's wife Trixie (Joyce Randolph). The show became known for its catchphrases, including Ralph often telling his wife he would send her “to the moon, Alice!”

“The Honeymooners” 39th and final episode aired on September 22, 1956.

In the ‘80s, Gleeson released “lost episodes” of the series which were actually a compilation of old sketches that first aired on his variety show.

This is not the first time the classic show has received an update.

In 2005, a film adaptation, also called “The Honeymooners,” was released starring Cedric the Entertainer, Gabrielle Union , Mike Epps, and Regina Hall, as Ralph, Alice, Ed and Trixie, respectively.

CBS has not announced when the reboot will premiere.

