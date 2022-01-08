Sunny with high of 37 today

Colder air continues to filter in behind a cold front that's currently in the offshore waters. Clouds will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be building in, so brisk northerly winds are expected into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind.
After another cold start with morning lows in the 20’s and wind chills in the teens, we’ll see an “A+” forecast today. We’ll see sunny skies, light winds and mild temperatures today. Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-50’s this afternoon. Over the...
Chilly and breezy weather is here for Monday. The cold will be here through most of the week.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We start the work week much cooler after a cold front Sunday night. Look for a dry, cool and breezy Monday.
Mainly dry weather is expected for much of the week as high pressure takes control of the weather pattern. The next significant chance for precipitation will arrive toward the coming weekend, resulting in the possibility of a mixture of rain and wintry precipitation.
We are looking at sunny and cold conditions for today and it looks like we should stay dry for most of the week. We’ll see sunny skies for today with a high of 34. And, clear skies for tonight with a low of 16. We will warm up a bit in the second half of the week. The next mention of precipitation does not come into the forecast until Friday afternoon.
Today’s Planner: Cold & Sunny. High Temperature 9F. Winds NW 10-15 MPH. Skies this morning are mainly clear with temperatures below 0. Skies will turn sunny later this afternoon with temperatures warming up above 0 with a high of 9 later in the day. Clear skies continue into this evening with temperatures dropping below 0 again.
Another day today with sunshine and some clouds. It will be breezy in the usual locations. Dry weather will continue through at least Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 33. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the morning. Tonight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest...
Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says patchy ice is possible early this morning with overnight and early morning temperatures below freezing across the entire region. This will result in patchy ice from Sunday’s rainfall and melting snow. Early morning motorists should use caution and consider that any surface appearing to be wet may in fact be icy. VDOT said last night their crews and contractors are monitoring for icy spots that may impact Monday morning commutes. They also say drivers should pay particular attention to cooler spots like bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas.
ST. LOUIS – Monday morning starts out with temperatures in the teens. There will be mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 30s Monday afternoon. It will be dry, quiet, and milder Tuesday. Those conditions will continue through Thursday. Highs will be above normal in the 40s and 50s. There is a chance for rain by Friday.
Comments / 0