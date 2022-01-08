Sunny with high of 37 today

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says patchy ice is possible early this morning with overnight and early morning temperatures below freezing across the entire region. This will result in patchy ice from Sunday’s rainfall and melting snow. Early morning motorists should use caution and consider that any surface appearing to be wet may in fact be icy. VDOT said last night their crews and contractors are monitoring for icy spots that may impact Monday morning commutes. They also say drivers should pay particular attention to cooler spots like bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO