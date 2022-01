It has been 19 months since the devastating floods in Midland County, and organizations like Midland Center for the Arts are continuing to recover from the immense damages it caused to their facilities. While the center has continued to offer the community enriching exhibitions of science, art and history in a temporary space, they have been working to secure resources necessary to repair and upgrade its many facilities including the Alden B. Dow Museum of Science & Art.

