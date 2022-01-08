Family confirms missing teen was found dead next to Trout River in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: A young woman’s body was found near the Trout River on the North Shore Friday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is now investigating foul play.

Family members confirm the victim as 18-year-old Santeria Williams. Her grandmother tells Action News Jax that Williams was reported missing to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office earlier in the week.

She said the teen got a call from someone around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning and left the house shortly after with her phone, but no other belongings.

Williams was a senior at Ribault High School and family said she was looking forward to graduation. Her grandmother added that her disappearance didn’t make sense.

Family doesn’t know who called Williams Wednesday, and all calls to her phone afterwards went straight to voicemail.

JSO said a neighbor discovered a body on the bank of Trout River and called 911 just after 3 p.m. Friday. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

Police could not provide any additional details about why they suspected foul play. Family members are looking for answers.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

ORIGINAL STORY:

Details are limited at this time but Action News Jax is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

