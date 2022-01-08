ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cambodia to take 'different approaches' to Myanmar crisis as ASEAN chair

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LJKk_0dgIJ2Pq00

PHNOM PENH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen did not seek to meet former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during his visit to the country this week and will take "different approaches" to the crisis there, Cambodia’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

The comments by Prak Sokhonn indicate Cambodia, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), will likely invite junta officials to ASEAN meetings - possibly starting with a foreign minister's meeting Jan. 17.

The regional grouping had last year taken the unprecedented step of excluding junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from its annual leaders' summit.

Hun Sen, who himself seized power in a 1997 coup and has in subsequent elections been criticised over crackdowns on his political opponents, returned from Myanmar on Saturday after a two-day trip.

His visit was the first by a head of government since the army overthrew the civilian administration of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 last year, sparking months of protests and a bloody crackdown. read more

Myanmar's state media on Saturday reported that Min Aung Hlaing had thanked Hun Sun for "standing with Myanmar". The army has said its takeover was in response to election fraud and was in line with the constitution.

Prak Sokhonn, who accompanied Hun Sen to Myanmar, on Saturday denied the trip amounted to backing the junta, saying it was another way of working to implement a five-point ASEAN peace plan adopted in April.

He also confirmed that Hun Sen did not ask to meet with Suu Kyi, the Nobel laureate who has been in detention since the army takeover last year and faces more than a dozen criminal charges.

Prak Sokhonn, expected to take up the post as special envoy for Myanmar, said the refusal of the current envoy, Brunei's foreign minister, to visit without guarantees he could meet with Suu Kyi was unproductive.

"If they build a thick wall and we use our head to hit it, it is useless," Prak Sokhonn told reporters. "Cambodia uses different approaches to achieve the five-point consensus."

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi: prisoner of generals

After years on the front lines of Myanmar's battle for democracy, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again a prisoner of the military, facing the bleak possibility of decades in detention. The former leader has been held since a coup that ousted her government in the early hours of February 1 last year, ending a brief democratic interlude for the country. The daughter of an independence hero, Suu Kyi spent nearly two decades enduring long stretches of house arrest under the former military regime. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) swept national elections last November and she had been preparing to begin another five-year term as the nation's de facto leader.
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, jail term

A Myanmar junta court on Monday convicted Aung San Suu Kyi of three criminal charges, sentencing her to four years in prison in the latest in a slew of cases against the ousted civilian leader. The Nobel laureate has been detained since February 1 when her government was forced out in an early morning coup, ending Myanmar's short-lived experiment with democracy. The generals' power grab triggered widespread dissent, which security forces sought to quell with mass detentions and bloody crackdowns in which more than 1,400 civilians have been killed, according to a local monitoring group. A source with knowledge of the case told AFP the 76-year-old was found guilty of two charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and one of breaking coronavirus rules.
POLITICS
The Independent

Cambodia says leader's trip to Myanmar 'good' amid criticism

Cambodia’s leader returned home Saturday from the first visit by a head of state to Myanmar since the military takeover last year plunged it into turmoil, with his foreign minister declaring the mission a success though there was little evidence of a breakthrough. Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told reporters that talks between Prime Minister Hun Sen and Myanmar's leader achieved “a very good, positive result with a progressive step forward" on the implementation of peace efforts agreed to by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations a regional bloc currently led by Cambodia. Hun Sen's meeting with Myanmar's military...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
Person
Kay Johnson
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
neworleanssun.com

Hun Sen, as ASEAN Chair, Breaks the Ice in Myanmar

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - While Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen put the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Five-Point Consensus for peace in Myanmar back on the regional agenda during his two-day visit to the country, analysts said any agreement is unlikely to end the bloodshed that has engulfed the country since last February's coup.
POLITICS
Citizen Online

Anger as Cambodia's Hun Sen meets Myanmar military leader

BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar seeking to revive peace efforts after last year's military takeover has provoked an angry backlash among critics, who say he is legitimizing the army’s seizure of power. Hun Sen is the first head of government to...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Myanmar junta leader Hlaing reportedly agreed to support ASEAN peace effort

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], January 8 (ANI): Myanmar's military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has reportedly agreed to support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) peace effort in the country. Hlaing made the pledge in a joint statement on Friday after meeting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who was visiting...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Asean#Cambodian
kfgo.com

Myanmar rebels bury more than 30 people killed in ‘barbaric’ attack

(Reuters) – A Myanmar insurgent group said it has buried the remains of more than 30 people who were killed and had their bodies set ablaze, as the U.N. Security Council called for accountability and an immediate end to violence in the country. Opposition activists have blamed Myanmar’s army...
MILITARY
q957.com

Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Jan. 10 – source

(Reuters) – A court in military-ruled Myanmar postponed on Monday verdicts it was expected to make in two cases in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Jan. 10, a source familiar with the proceedings said. (Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Myanmar's National Unity Government terms Karenni killings as 'Christmas massacre'

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], December 26 (ANI): After more than 30 people, including women and children were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, the National Unity Government (NUG) on Sunday called it a "Christmas massacre in Karenni state."Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) called it a "Christmas massacre in Karenni state," stating that junta troops "detained an unconfirmed number of [villagers] and travelers and destroyed their properties," reported CNN.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
moneyweek.com

Myanmar: a coup, a civil war, a crisis and China

It’s been a grim year for Myanmar. Following a decade of relative political freedom, the army seized power in a coup on 1 February, after the election commission rejected their unfounded claims of voter fraud in the November 2020 general election. Since then, an estimated 1,200 people have been...
POLITICS
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.N. starts talks in Sudan to resolve post-coup crisis

KHARTOUM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations said it was starting consultations in Sudan on Monday to try to salvage the country's move to democracy after a military coup. U.N. officials was contacting parties to look for a way forward, and the army had raised no objections to the initiative, U.N. special representative Volker Perthes told reporters. "We want to move quickly," he said.
POLITICS
msf.org

Responding to COVID-19 during political crisis in Myanmar

Political turmoil and the arrival of COVID-19 has left Myanmar's healthcare system shattered. With 2021 coming to an end, our team on the ground look back at our COVID-19 response, reflecting on what we can be proud of and what we could have done better; the dilemmas, limits and the sometimes-uncomfortable solutions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

271K+
Followers
264K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy