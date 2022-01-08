ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting set for Jan. 20

 2 days ago
The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 77th annual meeting will be held on Jan. 20 at Precision Technology Institute, 1701 Deerfield Rd., Pontiac, starting at 8 a.m. with a breakfast buffet.

This year, Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District announces that Precision Technology Institute will be sharing some insight into its ongoing research and other projects at their site. Precision Technology Institute (PTI) planted its first crops in 2018, with its permanent facility opening in 2020.

According to the PTI website, “The PTI Farm in Pontiac is a place to test ideas, equipment, and agronomy principles to maximize the potential of farms all over the world. The 125-plus test plots provide real-time data to farmers and engineers to help push the boundaries of agriculture.”

Tickets for this year’s event are $10 and can be ordered by contacting the Livingston County SWCD office at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or by emailing livingstoncountyswcd@gmail.com. No tickets will be available for sale at the door. Deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District

#Water Conservation
