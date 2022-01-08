ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatsworth, IL

Tiling is important for crop growth

By By Kent Casson
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OlMJ_0dgIIdl900

CHATSWORTH — Tile, it would appear, plays a bigger part in the use of nitrogen out in the field. At least, that's what one area businessman has noticed.

Nitrates leaving a farm seem to give tile a bad name but Ben Kafer, president of Kafer Tiling and Excavating in Fairbury, noticed corn was greener on top of the tiles that are supposedly taking those nitrates away. Tiling with 90-foot spacing was done in the 1970s and in 2009, Kafer came in and split those lines.

A Google Earth image indicated streaks exactly where the existing tiles were and their lines showed up in between the green streaks of corn. After asking around, Kafer found the answer came down to soil health and benefits of tiling.

“We were trying to make it green between the tile lines so instead of trying to increase the nitrogen application rate, we needed to do more tile,” Kafer explained.

Kafer feels tile is very much a part of the solution and agrees farmers don’t like to have nitrogen going into the water supply. They want to keep it on their fields where crops will utilize it.

“I think it’s a win-win moving forward as we can cooperate and make the environment safe and still be able to farm our farms,” Kafer said.

A bioreactor has been installed on a farm south of Chatsworth to intercept nitrates harmful to the environment as it captures them into a pit. Bioreactors are manufactured devices, or systems, that support a biologically active environment.

Micro-organisms live in wood chips placed in the pit that change those nitrates to gas. Instead of nitrates down the tile, it goes back into the air as nitrogen, which is better for the environment since the atmosphere contains nitrogen anyway.

The pit is dug deep enough to push water to the end of it where the water will try to make its way through wood chips. Water comes back into a water valve control structure.

“The outlet is even flooded where the water comes back so it keeps the hole completely flooded,” explained Kafer.

This model is proven to take nitrates out of the water leaving tiles. The right timing and applying at different times are still important for nitrogen applications.

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nitrogen-efficient crops pursued

Reducing the amount of nitrogen that crops need to reach their maximum yield potential is the aim of researchers in Nebraska and Alabama. Recent price increases for nitrogen fertilizer underscore the need for new crop varieties that can produce more grain from less fertilizer. “Increasing efficiency is one of the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
heraldcourier.com

BLEVINS: Strategies for dealing with high fertilizer prices

Fertilizer prices have taken a significant jump in the past few months, leading to questions about how to plan for the coming growing season. This is a legitimate concern since most farmers have a limited fertilizer budget. Here are some suggestions that may help maximize fertilizer dollars. 1. Take soil...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

As the climate changes, new efforts arise to diversify what’s grown in the Corn Belt

In 2014, Jason Federer began transitioning his Indiana farm to organic. The 4,000-acre operation had been in his family for three generations, and had always been managed with sustainability in mind. He remembers his father sprinkling in clover with the cash crops, long before the term “companion crop” made its way into the mainstream. Going organic meant diversifying his rotation, and instead of working with two or three cash crops he was suddenly working with an average of 10 annually — corn and soybeans, of course, but also wheat, rye, oats, barley, sunflowers, buckwheat, and peas, as well as cover crops like clover and alfalfa.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 crops themes from 2021

Looking back on the top agronomy issues of 2021, here’s a summary of the themes that stand out. Herbicides have been and will continue to be the backbone of weed control in crop production. They’ve stumbled, though, in recent years due to herbicide-resistant weeds. Weeds that resist herbicides...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairbury, IL
City
Chatsworth, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
The Nebraska City News Press

Crop production clinics scheduled for January

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, the 2022 Nebraska Crop Production Clinics will feature live presentations and present research updates and information tailored to regional crop issues and grower interests. Sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the programs will be held inperson on nine days throughout January, with the final clinic offered via zoom on Friday, Jan. 28.
BEATRICE, NE
Daily Leader

USDA organic program deadline extended

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program (OTECP). This program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses. The deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses is now Feb. 4, 2022, rather than the original deadline of Jan. 7, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiling#Google Earth#Tiles#Crops
gardeningsoul.com

7 Extraordinary Aluminum Foil Uses in Your Garden

Did you know that aluminum foil is an excellent material for use in the garden?. Check out these 7 best uses of Aluminium Foil around your home and yard!. One of the most interesting aluminum foil uses in gardening is making a convenient sun box that helps reflect sunlight and encourage seedling growth by providing warmth. Find yourself an old cardboard box or shoebox, and line all four sides from the inside with aluminium foil.
GARDENING
BHG

How to Water Air Plants to Keep Them Happy and Healthy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's a good reason air plants have their name. They don't have roots like other plants do for absorbing water from soil. Instead, air plants get water and nutrients from the air around them. These plants use tiny, hair-like growths on their leaves, called trichomes, to soak up the moisture they need from humidity and rain water. Despite this neat trick, air plants usually require regular watering when grown as houseplants. That's because the air in our homes is typically very dry (and hopefully rain-free). To water your air plants properly, follow these expert tips on the best method to use, how often to give your air plants water, and what kind of water to use.
GARDENING
iheart.com

Using Coffee Grounds in Your Garden

Wake up your garden with coffee! Do you think coffee grounds are only for acid-loving plants? Oh, no! It can be applied to just about anywhere in the garden. Trust me, the plants and the earthworms are going to love you for it! If used correctly and in moderation, spent coffee grounds are an excellent way to wake up the plants in your garden.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Get ahead of the curve – by planning which plants you’ll grow this year

New year, new you, new sowing plan? Happy 2022. May your gardens grow. Rows of cockleshells, optional. Now we know January can be a cold month, likely to harbour frost. So it’s worth checking your plot one early-ish morning to see where the icy patches are. Avoid siting tender plants there. There’s still much other stuff to do – Including staying snug inside.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
mycouriertribune.com

Planting seeds of thought for choosing seeds

As winter sets in, gardeners thumb through seed catalogs in anticipation of next year’s gardens. But not all seed sources are created equal, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Katie Kammler. Choose a reputable source known for disease-free seed, high germination rates and good results, said Kammler. Consider the...
GARDENING
uga.edu

Prepare to start plants from seed in the new year

It’s almost that time of year again: January is the month for seed catalogs galore. Seed catalogs are the embodiment of possibility, a chance for gardeners to envision the ever-elusive perfect garden. It is one of my favorite times in the garden year. This year, most of us could use something sunshiny to ponder. Outside is gray. The news seems unceasingly dire, and even for the most optimistic, envisioning something as hopeful as a spring garden seems to take more energy than it should. That is even more reason to start plants from seed this growing season. Starting seeds takes attention, care and time, and a bit of faith that something good will come from that diligence, things that I think most of us could benefit from at the moment.
GARDENING
CNET

8 garden box subscriptions and seed delivery services for 2022

Spring means two things to me: grills and gardens. There is no better time than now to get your garden or grow space planted for the best possible returns when that sunshine really hits. As much as we all love Lowe's garden center, making fewer trips to crowded stores helps keep cases of you-know-what down. (We're almost there, people.) Instead, dig into these online seed, plant and bulb delivery services and garden box subscriptions that send seeds, seedlings, flower bulbs, chutes and even full-grown plants along with care instructions, gardening accessories and safe growing aids to your door.
GARDENING
BobVila

The Best Soil for Jade Plants of 2022

The jade plant, Crassula ovata, is often referred to as a money plant because it’s believed to bring prosperity to anyone who owns one. While these hardy succulents are known for being easy to care for, it’s important to pot them in the right soil. With so many...
GARDENING
Antelope Valley Press

It’s time to plant your bareroot trees and shrubs

Tomorrow is the beginning of selling and planting bareroot trees and shrubs. Some nurseries sell bareroot plants with the roots placed in plastic bags filled with sawdust. Some full-service retail nurseries still sell bareroot plants that are placed in planters filled with sawdust to keep the roots moist. Bareroot plants...
GARDENING
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

234
Followers
170
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy