Florida State

Aggies Seek to Break Skid Against Florida

By Matthew Postins
 2 days ago

Aggies looking to reclaim momentum before showdown at No. 1 South Carolina

Texas A&M women's basketball hopes to snap a two-game losing streak Sunday against Florida at Reed Arena. Tip is 2 p.m.

The Aggies (10-4, 0-2 SEC) are at a critical point early in their conference season. With two losses already, and a looming visit to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, the Gators (10-5, 0-2) represent a chance to build some much-needed momentum being going on the road.

Texas A&M is coming off a poor shooting performance in a 73-45 loss to No. 7 Tennessee on Thursday. The Aggies shot 25.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the 3-point line. Texas A&M entered the Tennessee game with the best 3-point shooting percentage in the country.

Destiny Pitts led the Aggies with 12 points, while Kayla Wells scored 11 and Qadashah Hopped added 10.

The Aggies need a bigger contribution from guard Jordan Nixon, who scored just three points against the Lady Vols. The numbers prove it. When the Aggies, win, she averages 15.3 points. When the Aggies lose, Nixon scores less than 10 points per game.

Florida is regrouping after learning that its leading scorer, Lavender Briggs , will miss the remainder of the season with a leg injury. Briggs was leading the Gators with 12.5 points per game, as well as 5.6 rebounds. The Gators will have to lean more on Kiara Smith (12.3 points) and Jordyn Merritt (10.8 points). Both are averaging more than five rebounds.

The Gators, also in the midst of a two-game losing streak, are coming off a 74-56 loss to Ole Miss.

