Marvel Heroes Propelled Disney to the Top of the 2021 Domestic Box Office

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney generated $1.17 billion at the domestic box office in 2021, the most of any studio in the industry. The studio's haul represents around 25% of the total box office in the U.S. and Canada and was boosted by films attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Heading into 2022,...

