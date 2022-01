Here’s What You Should Know About These Marijuana Stocks. Marijuana stocks are still facing some up and down trading. Now, this is not all bad as it gives more time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. But when will the sector start to see some better upward momentum. Right now it seems that even when increased trading happens most companies can’t sustain it. Meaning that when a particular marijuana stock starts to rise it’s often short-lived. In 2022 many investors and shareholders want to see the momentum that is sustainable. With 2022 just starting out there is much in the works that can play a big part in seeing better trading this year. For example, the expansion of many cannabis companies through M&A has started to take place. Meaning that back in 2021 a good amount of companies such as Trulieve and Green Thumb have been able to expand through this process.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO