Mental health professionals have advice for handling another pandemic winter

By Scott Simon
kvcrnews.org
 2 days ago

We're in the midst of another winter COVID surge, and it is hard on everyone in all ways. We asked a few mental health professionals this week for any advice they might have on beating the emotional challenges of this moment. HILLARY MCBRIDE: My name is Dr. Hillary McBride....

