What Is Tempeh (and How to Cook It)

Chef Melissa Miranda’s version of Chicken Afritada, a popular Filipinx stew, isn't her lola's afritada—and that's totally okay with her. The chicken and hearty vegetables that comprise afritada are often stewed together, but here Miranda cooks each element of the dish separately then combines them all in a skillet. The reward for all your effort is a sublime mixture of textures in every bite: crispy-skinned chicken, tender but not-mushy vegetables, and velvety stewed tomatoes. “This is a dish I grew up eating and is one of my go-to comfort foods," she says. "Although it’s not as recognizable as chicken adobo, it's definitely close to the hearts of my team and myself.”
