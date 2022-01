The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action on Friday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The Bucks come into tonight’s matchup with a 25-15 record and will look to rebound after a tough 117-111 loss to the Raptors in their last game. Meanwhile, the Nets are coming off a 129-121 win over the Pacers and will be going for their 25th win of the season tonight.

