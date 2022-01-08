3DPrinted Nikon F-Mount Extension Tubes

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Press Release: Venus Optics, the manufacturer that specializes in making unique camera lenses, is proud to introduce a new Full-Frame member for the Argus series – Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FF. This exceptional standard lens offers a field of view that is more appealing & natural to human eyes. With the super shallow depth of field at f/0.95, it easily creates a dreamy and romantic rendering. The lens consisting of 1 Aspherical Lens,1 ED glass, and 3 UHR glass offers remarkable sharpness while wide-open. It gets your subject to stand out from the background of creamy bokeh. Truly turns an ordinary image into an extraordinary one. Photographers can also benefit from the flexibility for shooting in low-light situations.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO