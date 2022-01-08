ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wp71i_0dgIGNTX00
Sharelle Rosado and Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson. OCTAVIO JONES/Shutterstock

Taking their love to the small screen. Fans were introduced to Sharelle Rosado‘s sweet romance with Chad Johnson when they appeared on Netflix’s Selling Tampa in December 2021.

When Johnson was only featured in a few scenes on the reality show, Rosado clarified that was on purpose, explaining why she chose to limit her personal life on screen.

“I didn’t want people to think he was the reason why I got this show,” the broker told Page Six at the time. “I wanted to focus on mainly my agents, myself and my business, and it’s not about Chad right now. He has his own thing going on and he supports me from afar and the same here. I support him.”

The former football player was previously married to Evelyn Lozada in 2012. After 41 days, Lozada filed for divorce when her then-husband was arrested on a domestic battery charge. At the time, the athlete pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. He ultimately violated his probation and served 30 days in prison in 2013.

Lozada later revealed that she was on better terms with Johnson after the incident, telling Page Six in June 2019, “I am cool with Chad. We don’t phone each other all the time, but if I see him, I don’t have one ounce of hate in my heart for him.”

She continued: “You have to be able to forgive people because I feel if I am walking around angry, it takes away from the person that I want to be.”

Johnson, who is the father of eight children from previous relationships, got into a long-distance romance with Rosado two years later. After the couple went public, the Allure Realty founder announced that they were expecting a baby.

“It’s with full hearts, a ton of joy and love to reveal we’re expecting!” he told her Instagram followers in August 2021. “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret but I’m excited to finally share the news with all of you! We’re so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and in our hearts. Looking forward to a future of fun, love and adventure.”

Ahead of their little one’s arrival, the business owner candidly detailed their commitment to one another even though they aren’t always located in the same place.

“We still haven’t decided [where we are going to settle down],” Rosado shared with Page Six in December 2021. “We have my house in Tampa and are building a house in Miami. We’ll just travel back and forth — it’s only a three hour drive.”

One month later, Johnson confirmed the arrival of their first child together.

