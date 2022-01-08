19-Year-Old Middletown Man Arrested Carrying a Concealed Handgun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men following a string of theft from motor vehicle incidents. Authorities state that on January 2 at approximately 6:30 a.m. police responded to the 200 to 600 blocks of Geddes Street for a report of multiple parked vehicles being broken into. Police made contact with two suspects in the area of South Broom and Cedar Streets, 34-year-old Dustin Harper of Elsmere and 39-year-old Marcus Stonebreaker of Newark. Through investigative measures, police were able to connect the suspects to the vehicle break-ins. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident. While in custody, Stonebreaker gave police a false name. He was found to have several outstanding capiases. Police recovered 3 bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO