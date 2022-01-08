ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

19-Year-Old Middletown Man Arrested Carrying a Concealed Handgun

 2 days ago
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Middletown man on gun charges. Authorities state that on January 5, at approximately 1:45 pm, police on proactive patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 700...

Barefoot Momma
2d ago

Delaware should adopt a similar law like Texas with their reporting of anyone getting an abortion, you get paid like a bounty. put a similar law in place in Delaware to report anonymously anyone having an illegal gun, gets paid once the gun is attained from the illegal carrier!! Whoo Hoo !!alot of citizens with more money in their pockets and alot of guns off our streets!! Governor Carney, make it happen PLEASE

