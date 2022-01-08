19-Year-Old Middletown Man Arrested Carrying a Concealed Handgun

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are looking to identify suspects who are allegedly connected to a recent armed robbery. Detective report that on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 5:30 am, three unknown black males entered the Ridge Gas & Mini Mart located at 2300 Ridge Ave. While inside, the suspects forced their way behind the counter while brandishing a gun. One of the suspects held an employee at gunpoint while the other suspect stole money, cigarettes and lottery tickets. They then fled the store in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported during this incident.
