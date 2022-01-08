Sunbury search for council member continues

SUNBURY — Sunbury officials are still searching for candidates looking to fill an open two-year seat on City Council.

According to Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious, the city will be accepting letters of intent on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m.

The appointment is to fill the remainder of Brosious’ former seat after he decided to run for mayor last year.

“As per the state Third Class City Code applicants must be at least 21 years of age and must be a legal resident of the City of Sunbury for at least one year,” Brosious said.

Interviews will be scheduled during the week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 22, Brosious said.

Anyone interested should drop off their letter of intent at City Hall, on Market St., in Sunbury.