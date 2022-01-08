ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

EOG Resources: Low Costs And High Margins Benefit Shareholders

By Power Hedge
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EOG Resources specializes in low-cost, highly efficient operations that allow it to produce oil profitably even when prices are very cheap. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration companies operating primarily in the United States but also boasting operations in China and Trinidad....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Industry Recovery And PVF Sales Can Outweigh NOW Inc.'s Cash Flow Woes

Recently, DNOW’s PVF sales expanded through tank battery builds in New Mexico, while its downstream PVF sales to the chemical processing companies increased. NOW Inc.'s (DNOW) operating margin is on the rise due to margin increased contribution from the product side, which will continue to benefit in 2022. The company's PVF (pipe, valves, and fittings) sales expanded through tank battery builds. It saw demand rising due to higher line pipe sales in a natural gas utility company and major valve upgrade projects in some refineries. Moving to the ESG side of the business, in DigitalNow, DNOW's eSpec software helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions in compress air system solutions.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Shipping Stocks Primed For Strong Returns In 2022

Last year, I wrote a report arguing "2021 is the Year for Shipping." On Value Investor's Edge, our average Model Portfolios returned 136.2%. A challenging 2020 turned into a phenomenal return for shipping in 2021. Although I expected a strong year as per last year's intro article, and the average sector provided a +62% return, our Model Portfolios at Value Investor's Edge achieved a 136.2% return with long only positioning including no leverage or options.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Karyopharm reports prelim Q4 revenues, outlines 2022 objectives

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI +5.2%) expects net product revenues of XPOVIO to be ~$29.7M for Q4 and ~$98.3M for FY21. "For 2022, we are focused on making significant advances across our pipeline, beginning with top-line results from the Phase 3 SIENDO study evaluating selinexor as a maintenance therapy following front-line chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic endometrial cancer, which remain on track to be reported this quarter," president & CEO Richard Paulson commented.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eog Resources#Energy Resources#Energy Efficiency#Shale Oil
Seeking Alpha

Even With Low Penetration Assumptions For PDTs, Pear Therapeutics Is A Buy

Pear is a category creator of Digital Therapeutics (DTx), which means its applications are reimbursed at phenomenal rates by payors and other benefit providers. Healthtech is an interesting market, to be sure, where there are a lot of commercial challenges to overcome, especially in the US. Sadly, the US is plagued by serious issues that could be considered existential threats to the country in myriad ways, thinking about the horror of the opioid epidemic, deaths of despair, and the generally high healthcare costs due to a crystallized, highly guilded healthcare system. Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) attacks these issues with both its treatment areas and its treatment modalities, and we think that payors, a.k.a the Pear customers, have every incentive to be on board this trend to create savings in their insured pools and drive more digitalisation in healthcare. As the DTx category creator with 510k approved and marketed products already available to patients, Pear could reap large benefits as first movers in the fecund area at the intersect of both digital and mental health. Naturally, this VC style exposure that has come onto the market through a SPAC has its risks, like the substantial volatility seen in the price declines of more than 40% from the SPAC issue price, as well as execution risks. Nonetheless, we think that the size of the market and severity of the problem mean that even with quite conservative assumptions, execution of a inherently cash generative business model would render today's valuation low with substantial upside.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Himax Is A Buy Despite The Risks

Himax is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) is expected to receive significant demand from the automotive market. In my view, if management invests sufficiently in new product design, and successfully negotiates with suppliers, FCF will most likely grow. There are some risks. Risks from competition and concentration of clients are my concerns. With that, I don’t see how market participants can justify the current valuation of $9-$14. My DCF model resulted in a target price of $27. So, I am buying.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Seeking Alpha

Top 3 Graphite Miners With Value-Add Potential

A look at the graphite market fundamentals and opportunities. Graphite demand is set to surge in the next two decades driven by the EV boom. This article first appeared in Trend Investing on December 10, 2021; however, has been completely updated for this article. As the electric vehicle boom accelerates,...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Opti-Harvest Files For $35 Million U.S. IPO

Opti-Harvest has filed to raise expansion capital from a U.S. IPO. Opti-Harvest (OPHV) has filed to raise $34.5 million in an IPO of its common units, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm develops and sells agriculture technologies to improve crop yields. When we learn more about this young...
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

Why STORE Capital Is A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

STORE Capital is a uniquely positioned net lease REIT with durable competitive advantages. The recent market rally has been great for short-term bulls, but not so great for long-term value investors who seek to layer in capital at attractive prices. That's why it's always good to have a few default Buys handy for times when value is hard to come by.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy EOG Resources Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from EOG Resources. (NYSE:EOG) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. On Thursday, EOG Resources will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy