Thomas Ian Griffith is right there with Cobra Kai fans: He can’t believe Terry Silver is back — and he is also loving every minute of the diabolical Karate Kid villain’s return. The popular Netflix series dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per the streaming giant’s own metrics. Among the newest series cast members, Griffith is reprising his antagonist introduced in 1989’s Karate Kid Part III. And just like in that film, Terry Silver is here to make Daniel LaRusso’s life hell. Although Part III was not as...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO