ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

'Post Reports' podcast: Jamie Raskin's year of grief and purpose

wiltonbulletin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:....

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Reports#The Washington Post#D Md#American
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remember Jan. 6 — and Kevin McCarthy’s role in it — as if your democracy depended on it

This country is struggling to sustain a sufficient measure of horror at the destruction and desecration of the assault on the U.S. Capitol a year ago, let alone the less visceral but more ominous outrage that unfolded in the immediate aftermath. Lest we forget, mere hours after the seat of American democracy was ransacked by a mob propelled by lies about the presidential election, 147 members of Congress, all Republicans, voted to perpetuate those lies and the violence and chaos they entailed.
U.S. POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Nearly a year after the Capitol insurrection, 70% of Americans polled believe it was a threat to our democracy

ABC NEWS– It has been nearly a year since the surreal scene played out in Washington, when a violent mob of pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. As we approach the anniversary of the insurrection, a new ABC News poll shows more than 70% of Americans believe that riot was a threat to our democracy, and a majority of 58% believe Donald Trump bears a share of the blame.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Congressman Jamie Raskin on the Unthinkable

Rep. Jamie Raskin on Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy at Politics and Prose. 2021 was an incredibly hard year for Congressman Jamie Raskin. On December 31, 2020, Raskin’s only son died by suicide, after a battle with depression. Just a week later, on Jan. 6, Raskin went back to work representing Maryland’s 8th congressional district in the House of Representatives to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. But before it could be put to a vote, Raskin was met with the unthinkable—a violent Capitol insurrection instigated by (then) President Donald Trump. In his new memoir Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Raskin chronicles his (and the country’s) rough beginning of 2021 and how he had to overcome his personal grief and trauma to coordinate Trump’s impeachment trial to hold the former president accountable for inciting political violence. Raskin provides an intimate account of what it was like to prosecute Trump, the ongoing struggle for maintaining American democracy, and reflects on those 45 days at the beginning of the year that permanently changed his life. On Jan. 7—one year after the insurrection—Raskin will join Politics and Prose to discuss his book, his experiences, and answer any questions audience members may have. Although the event is now virtual due to the latest COVID-19 surge, attendees can still purchase a copy of Unthinkable, signed by Raskin, to be picked up at a later date. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s talk starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, virtually. Registration is required. politics-prose.com. Free–$36.99, donations encouraged.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

After his son's suicide and the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jamie Raskin is not giving up

A year ago, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., experienced two unimaginable traumas in the span of a single week. On New Year's Eve 2020, his son Tommy, 25, died by suicide after succumbing to mental illness. Then, on Jan. 6, 2021, just a day after Tommy's funeral, Raskin was at work in the U.S. Capitol with his daughter and son-in-law when a violent mob stormed the building in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy