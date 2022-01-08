ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Favorite Celebrity Cameos In Netflix's 'Don’t Look Up'!

Cover picture for the articleAdam McKay's Don't Look Up premiered on Netflix over the holidays, and not only is it an exciting movie, but it has one star-studded cast! Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two unimpressive astronomers, Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, who discover a comet that will destroy Earth. The duo then goes...

Daily Mail

'He spent an entire day improv-ing insults at me!' Jennifer Lawrence admits she struggled to contain her laughter while filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill

They're starring together in the star-studded Netflix hit, Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has revealed that she struggled to maintain her composure after Jonah Hill, 38, spent an entire day improvising insults on set. The actress confessed she found filming 'really really hard,' because the funnyman kept trying...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
Complex

Leonardo DiCaprio Jumped Into Frozen Lake to Save His Huskies While Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger to ice. But unlike his character Jack Dawson in Titanic, his latest run-in with cold waters had a happy ending. During a recent roundtable for Entertainment Weekly, Leo chopped it up with his fellow Don’t Look Up stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, and director Adam McKay, and explained what happened when his huskies fell into a frozen lake.
PETS
ComicBook

Leonardo DiCaprio's New Movie is His First Rotten Film in Years

Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor is pretty synonymous with quality. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Inception, and The Departed are just a few of the movies he starred in that are fan favorites and became worldwide successes arguably because of his presence. The actor finally won his Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant back in 2016 and has committed to chasing Oscar gold, but his latest film is among his worst when looking at the critical rating. Don't Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is the actor's lowest rated film in almost a decade.
MOVIES
Refinery29

Jennifer Lawrence Got Real About Her Most Embarrassing Don’t Look Up Scene

Editor's note: This article contains minor spoilers for the Netflix movie Don't Look Up. Since debuting on Netflix on 24th December, Don't Look Up has become one of the most talked-about titles of this weird limbo period between Christmas and New Year (which is a great time for TV, tbh).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Don't Look Up Draws Comparisons to Dr. Strangelove

Adam McKay's latest film, Don't Look Up, is now streaming on Netflix with the satirical science fiction film winning over audiences. The film has also been getting a lot of attention on social media as well where audiences have been comparing the Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio starring film to another satirical black comedy film, 1964's Dr. Strangelove.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Ariana Grande improvised lines in Netflix film’s musical number

Ariana Grande improvised parts of her song in the Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, according to director Adam McKay.The pop star appears in the film as world-famous musician Riley Bina, at one point performing a song. Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers who struggle to convince the world of impending danger as a kilometers-wide comet threatens to wipe out all life on Earth.In one scene, Grande’s character performs at a benefit concert to raise awareness about the comet.Speaking in a behind-the-scenes featurette, McKay addressed the improvisation on set: “The rule I always say...
MUSIC
Elle

People Are Noticing This Editing Mistake In Netflix's Don't Look Up

A TikToker went viral after discovering a few frames from the new Adam McKay Disaster comedy Don't Look Up on Netflix that definitely seem like an editing mistake. The film was released on December 24 and stars Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill, and follows two scientist trying to get world leaders to take action against a massive asteroid on a path to Earth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘Don’t Look Up’ Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett on Finding Humor in the End of the World

In a new video released by Netflix, “Don’t Look Up” stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence as well as Adam McKay discussed why they felt moved to make a comedy about the end of the world. In the film, astronomy Ph.D. candidate Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) discovers a comet heading towards Earth big enough to wipe out the planet — but the world doesn’t seem to care. With an all-star cast of A-list actors and comedians, the film serves as an allegory about the climate crisis and other apocalyptic events, but makes room for humor along the way. “You can’t...
MOVIES
Astronomy.com

Astronomer Amy Mainzer spent hours chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio for Netflix's Don't Look Up

Astronomer Amy Mainzer is no stranger to asteroid-hunting. Mainzer is a professor at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona and serves as the principal investigator for NEOWISE, a NASA mission that uses an infrared space telescope to scour the skies for space debris. She'll soon lead the project's successor, the Near-Earth Object Surveyor Mission, a planetary defense project that aims to find and catalogue comets and asteroids that could pose a threat to our planet.
ASTRONOMY
People

Meryl Streep Says She 'Forgot How to Act' Filming Don't Look Up During Lockdown: 'I Just Lost It'

The legendary Meryl Streep says she "forgot how to act" during the COVID-19 lockdown. In Entertainment Weekly's "Around the Table" chat, featuring Don't Look Up stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, director Adam McKay and Streep, the 72-year-old actress revealed she found it challenging getting into character after the pandemic forced everyone into a lockdown.
CELEBRITIES
thecurrent-online.com

Don’t Look Up: Chris Evans’ Cameo! What Is Known

The catastrophic Don’t Look Up debuted on Netflix, which garnered acclaim all over the world. Adam McKay’s film has a large and truly star-studded cast, from Jennifer Lawrence to Meryl Streep. However, perhaps not everyone will have noticed that in Don’t Look Up another well-known actor also makes a cameo, disguised by the look of his character, namely Chris Evans.
MOVIES
E! News

Don't Look Up Director Reacts to That Unexpected Film Crew Cameo

Watch: "Don't Look Up" Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry & More. If you miss a moment, you miss a lot. As pop culture fans continue to soak up the star-studded satirical comedy Don't Look Up on Netflix, some viewers can't help but discuss one particular clip. Earlier this week, TikTok...
MOVIES
First Showing

Breaking Down the Science in McKay's Disaster Satire 'Don't Look Up'

"There's a certain point where he realizes, wait a minute… something's not right…" Netflix has debuted a fun featurette for Adam McKay's sci-fi satire Don't Look Up, which is now streaming on Netflix to watch. The featurette centers around an astronomer named Amy Mainzer, who's a Professor of Planetary Science, who was the primary science advisor on the movie. She discusses a few scenes as well as the general concept behind the plot - a comet is discovered by astronomers, and it's going to hit Earth. So they then try to inform the public, and the government, that this is definitely going to happen. But no one seems to care. I'm not the biggest fan of the movie, but as a concept, it's frighteningly authentic with our inability to accept the truth of what's coming with climate change. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, with Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. Both of these science featurettes are reminders that - oh yes, the sceince in this is defintiely real. And you know what, so is the rest of what happens. Even if the movie is not good, at least it's accurate.
SCIENCE
UPI News

'Don't Look Up' tops Netflix viewership list

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's end-of-the-world comedy, Don't Look Up, is the No. 1 movie on Netflix. Coming in at No. 2 for the week of Dec. 20-26 is The Unforgivable, followed by Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw at No. 3, Back to the Outback at No. 4 and Spider-Man: Homecoming at No. 5.
TV & VIDEOS

