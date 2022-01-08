Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Temperatures Since February Of Last Year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and teens along with single digit wind chills. Roads could still be icy in a few spots, but we will finally see more sun today with high pressure...
BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.
This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
Temps below freezing early Monday morning with wet roads overnight. There will be a refreeze on untreated roads and surfaces. Scattered power outages are possible. A bitter cold blast Monday and Tuesday. The risk of dangerous driving conditions will continue Monday morning — after freezing rain coated parts of the...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day.
Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.
The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record.
On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up Baltimore, the coldest air of the season arrives!
After starting out Sunday with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy end to the weekend. Rain has exited the region, however, some roads remain wet with areas of ponding.
Temperatures will fall below freezing by Monday morning and any wet surfaces that do not have the opportunity to dry out will likely freeze, resulting in areas of patchy ice.An Arctic blast of air is filtering in behind Sunday’s rain. This will be the coldest air of the winter season, so be sure to brace for high temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the work-week, and dress accordingly.
Full winter gear is highly recommended!Our body naturally generates a layer of heat, but blustery northwest winds will work to push that layer of heat away from our skin, making the wind chill or apparent temperature feel much colder than the actual air temperature.
Wind chill values are projected to be in the 10s and 20s on Monday.Stay with WJZ for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold for Baltimore City beginning Monday, January 10 through Wednesday morning, January 12.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday morning through Wednesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.
These Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below or when other conditions present a threat to the life or health of citizens.
The state Office of the Chief...
DENVER(CBS)- It should be an interesting week of weather heading our way. We have a big both a big warming trend and a chance for snow to cap everything off. On the jet stream weather map we have a ridge of high pressure moving in for Monday. This should start a warming trend that may get Denver close to 60 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.
Credit CBS4
Temperatures around the Front Range for Monday will primarily be in the 50s for the south metro areas and 40s for spots north of Downtown Denver.
Credit CBS4
Tuesday may get a little windy for northeast Colorado with...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rain is ending the weekend across the Midlands as watch a cold front moving through the region. Any rain that is falling should end for the most part by midnight with isolated showers possible as we go into the early morning hours on Monday. Cloud cover should begin to clear up by midday but, overall things look to be on the cooler side with highs struggling to reach the 50s in the afternoon.
Chilly and breezy weather is here for Monday. The cold will be here through most of the week.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We start the work week much cooler after a cold front Sunday night. Look for a dry, cool and breezy Monday.
Winter is announcing itself again here in Western New York and the area is bracing for the coldest weather of the Winter season this week. You may want to warm up your car before heading to work on Monday and Tuesday and make sure the kids are bundled up at the school bus stop because we will see temperatures in the single digits with wind chills possibly in the negatives.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold temperatures have returned and will stick around for a few days before a warmup.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a low temperature of 9 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 17 degrees.
Expect cold to last through Tuesday, but then comes a nice warm up to near 40 degrees by Wednesday!
Monday started the work week with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
Gainesville residents can expect cooler weather this week as temperatures are not predicted to pass the upper 60s, despite the mostly sunny forecast from the National Weather Service Jacksonville office.
Low chances of rain are possible Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday, according to the weather projection, and light wind is forecast through Wednesday.
Local entertainment: Scene Calendar: Fun...
