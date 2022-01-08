ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Sidney Poitier, who changed the face of Hollywood, dies at 94

By Bob Mondello
mtpr.org
 2 days ago

TONY CURTIS: (As John Jackson) What's eatin' you? Just because I called you a... SIDNEY POITIER: (As Noah Cullen) Yeah. MONDELLO: Prison escapees Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier chained together in "The Defiant Ones." (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE DEFIANT ONES") CURTIS: (As John Jackson) I didn't make any rules....

The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
