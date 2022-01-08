ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Trump boasted that the crowd for his speech on Jan. 6 was so big it was a 'sacred number,' and only a 'tiny percent' stormed the Capitol

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyADg_0dgICHK100
Then President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File
  • Donald Trump said the crowd for his speech on January 6 was the biggest he has ever spoken to.
  • Speaking to OAN, Trump complained that the "dishonest" media does not report on the size of the crowd.
  • When Trump told his supporters to march to the Capitol, the crowd at the rally was "at least 10,000," reported AP.

Former President Donald Trump complained that the media doesn't report how "massive" the crowd was for his speech on January 6 before his supporters stormed the Capitol.

"The crowd itself was the biggest crowd I've ever – and I've spoken before the biggest crowds – the biggest crowd I've ever spoken by far, by numerous times I think," Trump said in an interview with right-wing network One America News that aired on Wednesday.

"Nobody ever shows the pictures of that."

"The real number I won't say because it'll be a headline 'oh he exaggerated the number.' The real number was over that sacred number– you know what that number was right?" Trump said.

It is unclear what the former president meant by "sacred number," but OAN host Christina Bobb said she knew what he meant.

When Trump was giving his speech and he told supporters to march to the Capitol, the crowd at the rally was "at least 10,000," noted AP.

"There was love that day. There was so much love out there during the speech," Trump said.

—PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 7, 2022

The former president repeated widely disproved claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"That was anger over a rigged election that got that many people to go to DC. A tiny percentage and I mean tiny, like less than 1% went to the Capitol," Trump said.

"That's the reason they went in massive numbers. They don't cover the numbers of people. They always show the Capitol with a very small, just a tiny percentage of the people that were there," he said.

"They never show helicopter pictures of that incredible crowd, because it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken to before. I've never had a crowd– I've never seen a crowd that big."

"It was massive," Bobb responded.

It is not the first time the former president has complained about the size of the crowd on January 6 not being acknowledged. He made similar comments in an interview with a British broadcaster in December.

Trump has long had an obsession with crowd numbers.

Following his inauguration in 2017, Trump complained that the media had misrepresented the number of people attending his inauguration, claims which were disproved.

In the interview with OAN on Wednesday, Trump repeated complaints that the media broadcast images of a meager crowd at his inauguration hours before it started, and insisted they continue to do the same.

Trump had planned to hold a press conference on the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection but ultimately canceled it.

Comments / 1831

Yagottabkidding
1d ago

Everything the guy ever talks about regarding his own credibility (zero) MUST include the words, "SO MANY, SO MUCH, A LOT, and VERY, VERY".......Narcissism runs rampant with no known cure.

Reply(192)
562
LaD0nna Burton
1d ago

Every last one of those THUGS should get PRISON TIME! NOT "JAIL TIME" but "PRISON TIME" ! AMERICA IS WAITING! That includes...THE FORMER", YES.....THE "FORMER" PRESIDENT!

Reply(172)
344
DEBRECE MOORE
1d ago

And yet you showed no love back to your faithful cult members. Saying you'll be right beside them marching and yet you left them to to hang. Turning your back on all of them. Sad pathetic lil man

Reply(27)
235
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful

Hawley became a central figure in the violence in the minds of many after his vote objecting to Pennsylvania's presidential count and an infamous photo circulated showing him raising a fist into the air toward Trump supporters outside the Capitol. The post Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Oan#Ap#Patriottakes
Washington Times

Trump blasts Biden’s Jan. 6 speech as ‘distraction’

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted President Biden’s claims that he is a threat to democracy, dismissing his successor’s Jan. 6 speech at the U.S. Capitol as “a distraction” from his handling of the issues facing America. Mr. Trump issued three separate statements lashing out...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Telegraph

Capitol riot: Where are Donald Trump's QAnon followers one year on?

They were truck drivers, pizza shop owners, estate agents, mechanics, students and grandmothers, and on one ghastly afternoon they morphed into a mob that shamed America in the eyes of the world. A year on from their day of infamy some of the Jan 6 rioters are locked up in...
PROTESTS
WEKU

They believe in Trump's 'Big Lie.' Here's why it's been so hard to dispel

One year after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when mobs stormed in, trying to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Biden, the "Big Lie" that drove it all remains as widespread as it has ever been. Countless recounts, courts, commissions and private contractors — including Republicans —...
POTUS
Washington Times

Trump not responsible for Jan. 6

How is it that both Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, and Stacey Abrams, who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race, can claim that elections were stolen from them — and remain in the good graces of the Democratic Party? Trump was declared a national security threat when he did the same thing. It is flagrantly obvious that hypocrisy runs deep through the veins of the Democrats. And because of their deep-rooted hatred of Trump, Democrats will hold him responsible for all the ill that occurs.
POTUS
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

353K+
Followers
23K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy