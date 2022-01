We still have a few weeks of MLB lockout to endure before the fun stuff starts happening again, so for now we continue to prognosticate, pontificate, and also see what the experts are saying about players for when free agency resumes. On that note, most industry insiders who’ve spoken about long-time Dodgers ace, Clayton Kershaw, feel the future hall of famer will almost definitely be back in blue for 2022.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO