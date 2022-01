As a new year begins, there are often stories covering the first baby born of the year, but what about twins who are often birthed just minutes apart? Well, the world is now celebrating a set of fraternal twins who were born 15 minutes apart in a California hospital, but they aren’t both New Year babies. In fact, they have birthdays on different days and even in different months and years! It sounds like the beginning of a word problem or a mind-boggling riddle, but it’s actually a true story.

