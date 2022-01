In the daily COVID report EGRMC has 17 COVID patients in the hospital today. 3 EGRMC patients are sick enough to require vents. EGRMC spokesperson Erin Spillman said there no definite pattern or trends as far as demographics at this time in the patients hospitalized with COVID. When asked if length of stay is shorter than with the Delta variant, she stated this continues to be dependent upon the individual patient.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO