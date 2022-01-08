ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Man pleads no contest to agg assault for aiming at bail bondsman

By News Record Staff
Gillette News Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of stealing guns and later aiming a gun at...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Campbell County, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Bondsman#Sentencing#Guns#Agg Assault
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 winners: Complete list

The winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Sunday. The awards show wasn't televised or streamed this year and featured no red carpet or audience. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held a "private event" at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed winners on social media and via press release.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy