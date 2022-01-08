Man pleads no contest to agg assault for aiming at bail bondsman

Hospitals worked Monday to save several people who were gravely injured in a Bronx apartment building fire as a clearer picture emerged of what caused New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades. Dozens of people were hospitalized after the fire Sunday, which authorities say broke out at around...
Washington — Republican Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio is refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, he announced Sunday, joining the ranks of allies of former President Donald Trump who are bucking the panel's requests for information. The select committee...
Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled class a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest district as negotiations with the teachers’ union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols failed to produce an agreement over the weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro...
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has launched its first TV ad attacking Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who announced on Sunday that he will run for reelection. In the new ad, called “Himself,” the DSCC describes Johnson as a self-serving politician who has pushed for laws that will benefit him and his wealthy political donors.
The winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Sunday. The awards show wasn't televised or streamed this year and featured no red carpet or audience. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held a "private event" at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed winners on social media and via press release.
Take-Two Interactive, maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” is buying Zynga, maker of “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends,” in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion. The acquisition announced Monday would wed a powerhouse in console gaming, Take-Two,...
