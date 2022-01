Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise made a very bold move last week in ordering that unvaccinated county employees who test positive for COVID-19 must use accrued days off for the duration of their time out of work or go unpaid. Vaccinated workers and those with valid medical or religious exemptions, meanwhile, will get up to 80 hours on the county dime if they need to stay home.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO