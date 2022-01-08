ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community news: Art show to honor late award-winning artist, and more

By Staff
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacred Heart University graduate program one of the best. The Princeton Review has again named the Sacred Heart University Jack Welch College of Business and Technology one of the outstanding business schools in the U.S. for a master’s degree in business administration. The Princeton Review compiled its list...

www.nhregister.com

Renna Media

Art Show is looking for Young Artists

The Summit Free Public Library and The Summit Library Chinese Club are hosting their second annual art show. Young artists from Summit and around the region are invited to participate in the Summit Free Public Library’s 2022 Chinese New Year Art Show! The theme of this year’s art show is Feast! So, put on your thinking caps, and try to see how you can create a piece of artwork around that theme.
SUMMIT, NJ
Westport News

Community news: Assisted care services relocates to Westport and more

Westport executive appointed Make-A-Wish Connecticut board chair. Tracey Yurko, the chief legal officer, corporate secretary and a partner at Westport-based Bridgewater Associates, has been appointed Make-A-Wish Connecticut’s board of directors chairwoman. She has served on the nonprofit’s board of directors since 2017. Credited with championing diversity and inclusion,...
WESTPORT, CT
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier Artists Awarded Grants From Arts Commission

The Indiana Arts Commission has awarded more than $200,000 to fund arts projects around the state through the agency’s On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program. The IAC says the funding will be allocated to 102 creative entrepreneurs to support their business goals and communities. The commission says the accelerator program...
INDIANA STATE
Cincinnati Business Courier

2 Cincinnati Art Museum exhibits to honor Black artists

Two special exhibitions featuring Black artists are coming to Cincinnati Art Museum early next year. In the first, CAM will pay tribute to David Driskell’s legacy as an American artist and educator in “David Driskell: Icons of Nature and History” Feb. 25-May 15. Co-organized by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and the Portland (Maine) Museum of Art, this exhibition brings together more than 50 highlights from his distinguished career, surveying the artist’s painterly practice from the 1950s forward.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cultural Compass

2021 Newsletter: Awards & Honors

Jackson School of Geosciences researchers are regularly among the most honored in their field. Check out some of the top awards highlighted in the 2021 Newsletter. For a list of all awards earned by Jackson School researchers, students and staff see the 2021 Awards list. Top Geology Award Goes to...
EDUCATION
Cape Gazette

Charlette Niederhauser-Pohler, award-winning artist

Charlette “Cha-Cha” Niederhauser-Pohler, 74, ran out of aces on New Year's Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones and laughed until the bitter end. Charlette was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Baltimore and spent 60...
BALTIMORE, MD
Estes Park Trail Gazette

“Meet the New Artists” at the Art Center

“Meet the New Artists” featuring new Art Center artist members Jennifer Shoemaker, Tim Diffenderfer, Diane Watson and Andrea Gabel. Jennifer Shoemaker: “Art changes our world and allows us to share our experience and interpretation with others. Within the arts, the unique profession of Scientific Illustration seamlessly integrates science and art in interpreting and conveying scientific concepts with the combination of scientific knowledge and artistic skills. Combining my love of both art and science, I spent an ideal career as a staff artist and scientific illustrator with Federal natural resource agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Biological Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey. My work led to designing and creating artwork and illustrations for books, publications, displays, presentations and exhibits for research audiences as well as the general public.
CENTER, CO
slpecho.com

Theater awarded Spotlight honors

‘Anne of Green Gables’ recognized for exemplary production. After its production of “Anne of Green Gables,” the theater program received a shocking announcement. Excited by the news, senior Dayanara Mora Zengel said she felt honored to receive the Spotlight honor. “I was always very discouraged to go...
THEATER & DANCE
Midland Daily News

Midland Area Community Foundation awards grant to Midland Center for the Arts

It has been 19 months since the devastating floods in Midland County, and organizations like Midland Center for the Arts are continuing to recover from the immense damages it caused to their facilities. While the center has continued to offer the community enriching exhibitions of science, art and history in a temporary space, they have been working to secure resources necessary to repair and upgrade its many facilities including the Alden B. Dow Museum of Science & Art.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Spinal Column

Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce presents First Annual Black & White Awards Ball to honor community heroes

The Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is currently soliciting nominations from the community for individuals, organizations and businesses who have made exemplary contributions to the Lakes Area community in the following categories: Business of the Year; LaFontaine Automotive Group Community Hero Award; Entrepreneur of the Year Award; Excellence in Healthcare Award; Diversity Pacesetter Award; First Responder Award; CNS Healthcare Outstanding Community Organization Award; Student of the Year Award; and Lifetime Achievement Award.
WIXOM, MI
presidiosentinel.com

Mission Hills Artist Wins Best of Miniatures Award

Ann Slater, an artist and resident of Mission Hills, San Diego, California has won the Best of Miniatures award in the highly competitive December Members Show “Frozen in Place” on display in the San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) gallery at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station, San Diego. Slater’s painting entitled “Madame Secretary” was selected by nationally known juror Scott W. Prior for this honor, out of over 200 entries. Prior said of the painting, “I like the design and I love the pattern, it’s really different, it shows a psychedelic bird with a real attitude.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fillmore County Journal

Local high school student artists to display work in Lanesboro Arts annual high school art show

LANESBORO, MN – Lanesboro Arts is proud to present the Annual Juried High School Art Show from January 8-23, showcasing artworks by 9-12th grade students from Chatfield, Fillmore Central, Lanesboro, and Rushford-Peterson High Schools. The show features a variety of art projects, including those in ceramics, acrylics, pastels, ink, pencil, photography, and mixed media sculpture.
LANESBORO, MN
WITN

Emerge Gallery looking for artists for Tiny Art Show

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerge Gallery is looking for artists to display their work at the upcoming Tiny Art Show. The 21st annual Tiny Art Show will feature artwork from artists of all ages and skill levels from February 4-24 at Emerge Gallery. The show is a fundraiser for the gallery’s educational and outreach fund.
GREENVILLE, NC
New Haven Register

Live updates: These CT towns are distributing free COVID tests today

As COVID-19 cases spike in Connecticut and throughout the region, municipalities this week are working to distribute at-home test kits for the virus. But with many municipalities claiming to have received less test kits from the state than anticipated, distribution points have sometimes turned into long lines of cars waiting for tests in scenes reminiscent of earlier in the pandemic.
CONNECTICUT STATE
selmasun.com

BBTCAC Juried Art Show themed around water calling for artists

A juried art show sponsored by Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center (BBTCAC) is calling for artists in the region to submit their works for a chance to win $1,000 worth in prizes. The theme of this year's show will be water in the Black Belt region. The show is...
VISUAL ART
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Coral artist wins ARTYA Emerald Award

Kyra Belan, BFA, MFA, and Ed.D., a resident of Cape Coral who is represented by Ceres Gallery located in Chelsea, New York, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Art Tour International Magazine ARTYA Emerald Award 2021. The ARTYA Award Ceremony took place Nov. 12, while the Artya Digital...
CAPE CORAL, FL

