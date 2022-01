The New York Giants closed out their 2021 campaign with an uninspiring 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team. The team came out flat and played completely uninspired football over the past two months of the season. There are so many questions that need to be answered about the future of the New York Football Giants. I don't have all the answers for those questions. However, I do have some ideas on how to handle the current situation involving the future of the franchise.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO