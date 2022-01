(Los Angeles, CA) — Most patients admitted to L.A. County Hospitals didn’t know they had COVID. Coronavirus hospitalizations are rising in Southern California, but officials say two-thirds of patients that tested positive were admitted for something else. During last winter’s surge, 80-percent of COVID patients were in the hospital because they were experiencing a severe infection. The trend is due to the wide availability of vaccines and boosters. However, rising hospitalizations are still a concern for the stability of the hospital system. The Department of Health urged residents experiencing mild symptoms to not visit emergency rooms.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO