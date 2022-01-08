ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

UMaine Extension webinar on winter care of equines Feb. 1

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering an online workshop about best practices for winter care of equines from noon to 2 p.m....

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

UMaine Extension offers beginners maple syrup workshop Jan. 29

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an in-person maple syrup production workshop for beginners 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Jan. 29. The class first meets at Shaw Brothers Construction Company, 341 Mosher Road, Gorham, and finishes at Nash Valley Farm, 79 Nash Road, Windham. Snow date is Feb. 5. “Backyard...
GORHAM, ME
pointandshoreland.com

How to care for birds that visit your yard this winter

The pristine, white backdrop of a snowy winter day can be a wonder to behold. While fresh snow on the ground can make for aweinspiring landscapes, the absence of greenery amid the starkness of winter poses challenges for animals that do not ride out winter in a state of hibernation. Red-winged crossbills, snow buntings, bohemian waxwings, evening grosbeaks, and cardinals are some of the bird…
ANIMALS
Star-Herald

Butler Professional Farrier School teaches equine hoof care

A farrier is a specialist who trims and shoes horse feet, combining blacksmith and veterinarian skills. “Horses suffer in the fact that they stand on their feet, if it’s not done correctly, then the farrier can do harm, which is unfortunate,” Jacob Butler said. Located 30 minutes from...
CHADRON, NE
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Agritourism webinar series offered by Toole Co. Extension in January

Toole County Extension will be hosting a virtual webinar series on the basics of starting an Agritourism operation in Montana. The webinar will be every Tuesday in January: the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. Our first webinar on Jan. 4 will feature Dr. Pat McGlynn, Flathead County Agriculture Agent, and...
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
farmforum.net

SDSU Extension to host Women on the Range Mini Winter Workshop

Brookings, S.D. — Women in agriculture across South Dakota are invited to attend a Women on the Range Mini Winter Workshop on Jan. 14 in Fort Pierre and Pierre. Participants will learn about the importance of soil health and how to integrate it into their grazing management systems, as well as available winter feeding methods that also create ecosystem benefits.
BROOKINGS, SD
almanac.com

Winter Care for Houseplants

Humidity is important. Home humidity in winter can be as low as 10 to 20%, but our plants like it closer to 50% humidity. The best way to remedy this is with a humidifier. (You will benefit from more moisture in the air, too!) If that is not something you can afford, try grouping your plants together to increase the humidity around them. As leaves transpire, they give off moisture, creating a slightly humid microclimate.
GARDENING
AG Week

Prairie windbreaks will be North Dakota Forest Service winter webinars topic

The North Dakota Forest Service will host a series of webinars designed to give information about wind breaks. Topics in the “Friday Forestry Series” include how to scout a windbreak, challenges of growing trees in North Dakota and information about the North Dakota Windbreak Renovation Initiative. The initiative, launched in 2015, offers landowners information and technical assistance from the North Dakota Forest Service on how to extend the life of a windbreak.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Umaine#Umaine Extension
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Extension: 2022 winter programs and meetings

Nebraska Extension shared their upcoming 2022 winter events. Steve Melvin, extension educator, joined us with more. Ag Update 2022: February 8, Central City: weed management, using satellite mapping for farm crop management and on-farm solar power feasibility. Ag Day 2022: February 2, Aurora – nitrogen management and understanding Southern Power’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Join Coastal Senior College for winter courses, lunch programs

Connect with others who share your interests, from painting in watercolor or the legacy of Francis Perkins, to a study of the moon and Mars. With a choice of eleven courses - 10 on Zoom and one in person-and four brown bag lunches on Zoom, inclement weather won’t preclude the camaraderie and stimulating learning prized by CSC participants. Below find brief descriptions to help you choose how many you wish to take; for complete course descriptions, instructor bios,class times, and registration information, visit coastalseniorcollege.org. Registration begins soon - January 17 for CSC members.
BOOTHBAY, ME
mountainstatesman.com

WVU Extension winter dinner meetings return in new year

TAYLOR COUNTY—Each winter, the West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Office sets out on a mission to bring educational opportunities to those residents who have a focus on agriculture. After having to switch to an online platform last year, the 2021 winter dinner meeting series will return to an in-person...
AGRICULTURE
sierranewsonline.com

Over the Garden Fence: Winter Soil Care

Gardeners tend to think of winter and the cold weather as a period of rest from the chores of gardening. However, this is the perfect time of year to nurture your soil. Enhancing the quality of your soil is not difficult and doesn’t require expensive products. Soil is a...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Pets
TheHorse.com

Equine Network

Equine Network is a tech-enabled membership services platform designed to entertain, support, and inform the equine community. The Company’s offerings include unique tech-enabled services for horse owners, live equestrian competitions, innovative content, and engaging digital experiences.
ANIMALS
Kait 8

Taking care of pets important during winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With cold temperatures here in Region 8, it is difficult on humans but it can be even more difficult on animals. Hillary Starnes with the NEA Humane Society says pet owners need to take precautions, especially during winter weather. It can include making sure the animal...
JONESBORO, AR
TheHorse.com

7 Equine Nutrition Myths Busted

Decipher fact vs. fiction when it comes to the complicated world of feeding horses. Haven’t you heard that feeding a hot bran mash will help prevent colic in the winter?” Horse owners pass feed fallacies such as this down the barn aisle on a daily basis. Nutrition is one of the most difficult aspects of horse management to understand, so it’s no wonder that forage and other fodder falsehoods sprout and take root, becoming accepted as conventional wisdom. Without getting a master’s or doctorate degree in equine nutrition, how do you decipher fact vs. fiction? Here we’ll help you bust some common myths about feeding horses.
ANIMALS
kmrskkok.com

U of M Extension to Present Strategic Farming Webinar Series

University of Minnesota Extension will present a live weekly online program to discuss some of the key issues and questions around commodity crop production facing Minnesota farmers today through the “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” webinar series. Sessions will be held over Zoom, which can be accessed via your computer, phone or other mobile device, and run from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 30.
MINNESOTA STATE
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
Snowboard Magazine

B4BC Celebrates 25 Years of Education, Outreach, and Support with Anniversary Party at Dew Tour

If you’re like me and started snowboarding in the late 90s or the early 2000s, there’s never been a time that you didn’t know that self checks are important. There’s never been a time that you didn’t realize that young people, both men and women, could get breast cancer. And there’s never been a time that you didn’t understand that the best form of breast cancer prevention is a healthy and active lifestyle. It’s really hard to think that before 1996 this wasn’t common knowledge, but that’s the way that it was. The awareness and understanding of breast cancer that we have now, did not exist, but over the past twenty-five years, Boarding for Breast Cancer completely impacted the cultural consciousness of this disease. In the last two-and-a-half decades, the B4BC staff, their athletes, their volunteers, and their ambassadors have made these things common knowledge. In doing so, they have changed the lives of thousands of people and increased breast health and breast cancer awareness in incredible ways.
ADVOCACY
5280.com

Inside CSU’s New Equine Therapy Program

Colorado State University’s new Temple Grandin Equine Center at Denver’s National Western Complex is part of the school’s plan to become the world leader in equine-assisted services. Born with Down syndrome and weakened muscles, Izzy S. couldn’t sit up atop her mount when she began visiting the...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy