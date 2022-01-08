FAYETTE POWER PLANT RANKED 14TH DIRTIEST IN THE NATION

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) today announced it has received an additional $62 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to continue the state’s successful implementation of the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.
“While we are grateful for the infusion of additional federal resources from the U.S. Treasury, California will need significantly more funding from future federal reallocations in order to continue to meet the needs of low-income California renters impacted by COVID-19,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “The state is doing its part and prioritizing the most...
