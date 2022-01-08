FAYETTE POWER PLANT RANKED 14TH DIRTIEST IN THE NATION

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Computer chip maker Intel plans to pay one of New Mexico’s largest water utilities $32 million to build a pipeline to supply its factory with the much needed resource. Millions of gallons are needed at the plant in Rio Rancho each day to produce tiny semiconductors and demands will likely increase as part of a $3.5 billion retrofit that will boost production capacity of Intel’s chip-packaging technology. The 6-mile pipeline will connect two wells to the plant just north of Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says construction is expected to begin in April.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO