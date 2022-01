WIND CHILL ADVISORIES FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTIES GO FROM 10 PM TONIGHT TO 7 AM TUESDAY. Monday, another cold start with the chance for some lingering snow showers into the morning. Otherwise, we’re just cold heading out the door, with not much improvement on the way by the afternoon hours. Highs will only break into the 20s by the afternoon with a few scraping their way into the low 30s. Winds will still be gusty, up to 25mph, bringing feels like temperatures down to the teens and even single digits at times. Bundling up is critical today if you plan on spending long periods of time outside.

