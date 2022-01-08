ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix and then internet of fads

By Tamara Dunn
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hottest thing on Netflix and TikTok is entertainment that becomes hot, but not for very long. A lot of people are watching the Netflix movie “Red Notice” right now, just as many of us were glued to “Squid Game” a couple of months ago. Before that, there was “Tiger King,”...

www.denverpost.com

Related
naturallycurly.com

The BEST Curly Hair Bloggers on the Internet

Let’s give a big drumroll to the beauties who served, slayed, and brought the heat to our phone screens this year! Blogging is no easy feat and in our bustling age of hair tutorials, social media, and #sponsoredads, finding naturalistas who bring authenticity to their content is key to moving the needle in our community. We’ve seen a big evolution of how bloggers are sharing and creating content as the world of natural hair has grown in products, brands, and visibility. Long gone are the days of simply writing a post and promoting your website, the modern blogger has content on the most popular social channels, a website, brand deals, videos, and more. It’s a career and lifestyle that isn’t for the faint of heart, but these ladies make it look easy and keep us clicking with enviable content that is consistent, engaging, fun, and educational.
HAIR CARE
buzzfeednews.com

My Favorite Parts Of The 2021 Internet

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here. This week I’ve been editing the 32 Most Defining Memes of 2021, our annual opus by Julia Reinstein (and this year cowritten with our own Ikran Dahir), and it’s made me reflect on this year of internet culture.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
deseret.com

The top internet stories that shaped the year

The internet was where the world interacted and shared stories in 2021. In truth, 2021 saw a massive shift for people online. The coronavirus pandemic’s beginning in 2020 made people move online, but 2021 showed the ramifications of all of that, giving us more stories to follow on the internet.
INTERNET
Wired

In Celebration of the Internet’s True Angels

The internet is made up of givers and takers. The vast majority of users appear to be the latter: They click through instruction videos on how to fix broken toilets, pore over reviews before investing in air purifiers, and are delighted to find that someone has uploaded a clip of their favorite old children’s TV show. The givers are the ones who make all of this possible: They film themselves fixing toilets, write 1,000-word reviews of air purifiers, and digitize their VHS tapes before sharing the results with the world. Without the givers, the internet would not be anywhere near as helpful or useful a place—without the givers, many toilets would still be broken.
INTERNET
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix price: what is the cost of a Netflix subscription?

How much is a Netflix subscription? One of the premier streaming services, Netflix offers many of the best TV series and best movies to audiences around the world. For a set fee, subscribers can enjoy original productions like Cobra Kai, You, Ozark, The Witcher, and other Netflix series, as well as licensed entertainment new and old.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Emily in Paris': Netflix renews series for Seasons 3 and 4

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris will return for two more seasons on Netflix. The streaming service confirmed Monday that it renewed the comedy-drama for Seasons 3 and 4. Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger) and stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a 20-something American who moves to Paris for work. The show follows Emily's personal and professional life in her new city.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Celebrity#Fast Fashion#Tiktok
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
The Verge

TikTok’s latest deal could mean its videos are coming to waiting room TVs near you

TikTok has already conquered our phones and TVs at home, but its next target will ensure you really can’t escape from cute pet videos, impressive feats, and oddly satisfying clips. According to a report from TechCrunch, the popular short-form video platform has partnered with Atmosphere, a startup that drums up the content to ambiently play in the background when you’re eating at a restaurant, lounging in a hotel, or sitting in a waiting room.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
nashvillegab.com

How TikTok Make Your Music Go Viral On TikTok?

Since its launch, TikTok has been a dedicated app to create short-form videos. The real reason that TikTok is so successful today is that it provides a massive opportunity for users to create hyper-personalized content. The immense power of TikTok has turned it into an essential marketing tool for every sector. When it comes to the music marketing landscape, it presents whole new opportunities to promote music. The power of TikTok is that it helps to promote the song uniquely and make it pop up on the platform. More notably, many music channels are directly setting up their playlist and enabling them in the right way. To expand the reach of your music, buy TikTok fans. Moreover, getting more fans to interest the users to listen to your music and increase the engagement rate. Let’s dive into this article to explore the strategies to promote and make your music viral on the platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

In 2021, Specialized Box Office Met Its Match with the VOD Multiverse

At the 2020 Oscars, Neon’s “Parasite” grossed $55 million, won four awards, and became the first-ever Best Picture win for a non-English language film. Three weeks later, theaters shut down. “Parasite” looked like the green shoot in the transition of a specialized ecosystem. By breaking out of the declining base of older, upscale viewers for foreign language releases, it offered hope that younger viewers would support acclaimed and cinematically inventive films in theaters. That’s not what happened. In 2021, overall domestic grosses dropped 61 percent compared to 2019; specialized dropped more 70 percent with a 5.3 percent share of overall ticket sales....
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY

