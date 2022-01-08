ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The future of Europe hinges on the coming talks between the West and Russia

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brutal dictator, having staked a claim to power based on conspiracy theories and promises of imperial restoration, rebuilds his military. He begins threatening to seize his neighbors’ territory, blames democracies for the crisis and demands that, to solve it, they must rewrite the rules of international politics — and redraw...

www.washingtonpost.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
