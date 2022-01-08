10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: COVID tests, pillows, sheets, more
Amazon is running so many impressive sales this weekend. From ultra-popular at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a $52 discount to the #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for just $15 each. You won't believe all the amazing sales happening this weekend.
Definitely check out Amazon's Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available right now.
In this roundup, however, we'll share our picks for the 10 very best deals you'll find on Amazon right now.
Saturday's best deals
The biggest news is definitely the fact that On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with a massive discount and ready to ship out fast. iHealth COVID-19 test kits are also available to order, but they might take a bit longer to be delivered.
One important thing to note, however, is that a lot of COVID-19 rapid test kit orders are shipping faster than Amazon said. In fact, the past two times I personally ordered tests, they were delivered in less than a week. Amazon's initial delivery estimates were between 1-2 weeks, so you might get lucky too.
Beyond that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are somehow back down to $197 and there are several other awesome deals to check out. See our picks for the 10 top deals of the day down below.
- 🚨 Best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock at Amazon with a shcoking 38% discount!
- If those tests sell out, BD Veritor COVID-19 tests are in stock and iHealth COVID rapid tests are only $17.98 for a box of two tests
- Also, you should stock up on KN95 masks made in the USA now that they're back in stock
- Want N95 masks instead? 3M N95 masks and Honeywell N95 masks are both available again at great prices on Amazon
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $197 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again
- Also of note, Apple's AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now
- Amazon's #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 112,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each
- Insanely popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 84,000 5-star reviews have a MASSIVE 50% discount today!
- The Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush is the brand's #1 top-seller — get one today for $23.99 instead of $40
- Amazon's #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a RARE discount that slashes it to a new all-time low price!
- Apple's newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn't on sale at all for Black Friday 2021 — now, however, it has the first discount of the season!
- The super popular Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to $69.99 instead of $110, and it might sell out soon
- Shockingly, every single one of Amazon's best-selling smart TVs is on sale right now, with prices from $149.99
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon's terms and conditions for more
Check out all of today's hottest deals down below.
On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F…
Price: $24.88
You Save: $15.11 (38%)
Buy Now
New Apple AirPods Pro
Price: $189.99
You Save: $59.01 (24%)
Buy Now
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel…
Price: $29.99
You Save: $20.00 (40%)
Buy Now
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set – 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets…
Price: $19.99
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now
Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi…
Price: $38.06
You Save: $14.90 (28%)
Buy Now
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06
Price: $23.99
You Save: $15.96 (40%)
Buy Now
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Silver
Price: $449.00
You Save: $30.00 (6%)
Buy Now
C2 Ultrean Air Fryer, 6 Quart Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker, Deluxe Temperature a…
Price: $79.99
You Save: $30.00 (27%)
Buy Now
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV – 32S335, 2021 Model
Price: $169.99
You Save: $60.00 (26%)
Buy Now
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device
Price: $0.99
You Save: $24.00 (96%)
Coupon Code: PLUG
Buy Now
Go here to see this month's best deals online !
