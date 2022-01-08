Amazon is running so many impressive sales this weekend. From ultra-popular at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a $52 discount to the #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for just $15 each. You won't believe all the amazing sales happening this weekend.

Definitely check out Amazon's Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available right now.

In this roundup, however, we'll share our picks for the 10 very best deals you'll find on Amazon right now.

Saturday's best deals

The biggest news is definitely the fact that On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with a massive discount and ready to ship out fast. iHealth COVID-19 test kits are also available to order, but they might take a bit longer to be delivered.

One important thing to note, however, is that a lot of COVID-19 rapid test kit orders are shipping faster than Amazon said. In fact, the past two times I personally ordered tests, they were delivered in less than a week. Amazon's initial delivery estimates were between 1-2 weeks, so you might get lucky too.

Beyond that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are somehow back down to $197 and there are several other awesome deals to check out. See our picks for the 10 top deals of the day down below.

Check out all of today's hottest deals down below.







Price: $24.88

You Save: $15.11 (38%)

Buy Now







Price: $189.99

You Save: $59.01 (24%)

Buy Now







Price: $29.99

You Save: $20.00 (40%)

Buy Now







Price: $19.99

You Save: $20.00 (50%)

Buy Now







Price: $38.06

You Save: $14.90 (28%)

Buy Now







Price: $23.99

You Save: $15.96 (40%)

Buy Now







Price: $449.00

You Save: $30.00 (6%)

Buy Now







Price: $79.99

You Save: $30.00 (27%)

Buy Now







Price: $169.99

You Save: $60.00 (26%)

Buy Now







Price: $0.99

You Save: $24.00 (96%)

Coupon Code: PLUG

Buy Now

The post 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: COVID tests, pillows, sheets, more appeared first on BGR .