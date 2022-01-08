ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: COVID tests, pillows, sheets, more

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
Amazon is running so many impressive sales this weekend. From ultra-popular at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a $52 discount to the #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for just $15 each. You won't believe all the amazing sales happening this weekend.

Definitely check out Amazon's Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available right now.

In this roundup, however, we'll share our picks for the 10 very best deals you'll find on Amazon right now.

Saturday's best deals

The biggest news is definitely the fact that On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with a massive discount and ready to ship out fast. iHealth COVID-19 test kits are also available to order, but they might take a bit longer to be delivered.

One important thing to note, however, is that a lot of COVID-19 rapid test kit orders are shipping faster than Amazon said. In fact, the past two times I personally ordered tests, they were delivered in less than a week. Amazon's initial delivery estimates were between 1-2 weeks, so you might get lucky too.

Beyond that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are somehow back down to $197 and there are several other awesome deals to check out. See our picks for the 10 top deals of the day down below.

Check out all of today's hottest deals down below.


On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F…

Price: $24.88
You Save: $15.11 (38%)
Buy Now


New Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $189.99
You Save: $59.01 (24%)
Buy Now


Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel…

Price: $29.99
You Save: $20.00 (40%)
Buy Now


Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set – 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets…

Price: $19.99
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now


Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi…

Price: $38.06
You Save: $14.90 (28%)
Buy Now


Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06

Price: $23.99
You Save: $15.96 (40%)
Buy Now


2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Silver

Price: $449.00
You Save: $30.00 (6%)
Buy Now


C2 Ultrean Air Fryer, 6 Quart Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker, Deluxe Temperature a…

Price: $79.99
You Save: $30.00 (27%)
Buy Now


TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV – 32S335, 2021 Model

Price: $169.99
You Save: $60.00 (26%)
Buy Now


Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device

Price: $0.99
You Save: $24.00 (96%)
Coupon Code: PLUG
Buy Now

Go here to see this month's best deals online !

The post 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: COVID tests, pillows, sheets, more appeared first on BGR .

BGR.com

BGR.com

