Roses are very popular with gardeners and non-gardeners alike. According to one source, roses are the most popular flower in California. They are recognizable by most people and fairly easy to grow. I have always been fond of roses, being drawn to them because my name is Rose and my mother’s name was Rose. I have always had roses in my yard. Even though roses are generally hardy plants, there are a few diseases that are common to them. If you know about these diseases and can recognize them, you can help keep your roses healthy.

VISALIA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO