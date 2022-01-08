ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia sent troops near Ukraine and to Kazakhstan. The U.S. is watching and waiting

By Michele Kelemen
NPR
 2 days ago

The situation in Kazakhstan has implications for the stability of the region and for U.S. energy companies active in the Central Asian country. The Biden administration is heading into an intense week with Russia. The U.S. has already condemned the massing of tens of thousands of Russian troops along the border...

AFP

On Ukraine's frontline, little hope for Russia-US diplomacy

On the frontlines of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv's army has been fighting a prolonged war with pro-Kremlin separatists, Ukrainian soldiers are doubtful that upcoming Russia-US talks will bring forward change. He vowed the upcoming talks would focus on Moscow's "aggression toward Ukraine".
MILITARY
The Independent

US calls new wave of Iran sanctions against Americans ‘threats and provocations’

The US has said it will “deter and respond” to Iran’s “threats and provocations” after the Middle Eastern country slapped sanctions against 51 American nationals.“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement released on Sunday.“Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” it added.The White House accused “Iran’s proxy militias” of continuing attacks on US troops in the Middle East...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia hold high-stakes talks on Ukraine

Top US and Russian officials held crucial talks Monday with tensions soaring over Ukraine and security demands from Moscow, but there was little hope of a diplomatic breakthrough. The high-stakes negotiations come amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine, and with Moscow demanding wide-ranging concessions from Washington and its NATO allies. Monday's talks in Geneva launch a week of diplomacy between Russia and the West after Moscow amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border, drawing the United States into a Cold War-style stand-off. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov opened their meeting at the US mission in Geneva at 8:55 am (0755 GMT).
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

Senior U.S. and Russian officials were formally launching special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived under Swiss police escort at the U.S. diplomatic mission for face-to-face talks with Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss...
FOREIGN POLICY
HuffingtonPost

US Issues Stark Warning To Russia Over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday issued new, forceful warnings to Russia on penalties it may face if it goes ahead with threats to invade Ukraine. U.S. officials raised the possibility of incremental shifts in decisions about America’s future strategic posture in Europe. But they also said Russia would be hit with debilitating sanctions should it intervene in Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US and Russia open tense talks over Ukraine crisis with low expectations

With expectations low on both sides, the United States and Russia began tense negotiations in Geneva on Monday that Washington hopes can avert the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine without conceding to the Kremlin’s expansive security demands.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said over the weekend it was entirely possible that the diplomacy could end after a single meeting, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken played down expectations for the high-stakes talks.“I don’t think we’re going to see any breakthroughs in the coming week,” Mr Blinken said in a CNN interview on Sunday.The talks began at...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
WGN News

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the events of last week as a […]
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
MILITARY

