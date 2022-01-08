ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History -Jan. 8

Today is Saturday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2022. There are 357 days left in the year. On Jan. 8, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, declared an "unconditional war on poverty in America." On this date:. In 1815, the last major...


